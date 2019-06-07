France vs. South Korea score, live updates: Women's World Cup 2019 kicks off in Paris at Parc des Princes

The 2019 Women's World Cup officially gets underway on Friday as host France takes on South Korea in Group A action in Paris. The host nation is one of the favorites to win the tournament and has the support of its residents in pursuit of their first star above the crest. 21 years ago, the men's team hosted and won their first World Cup, and they hope to do the same. South Korea faces a tall task, where a draw would be a quite valuable result in hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

France is ranked No. 4 by FIFA entering this tournament, while South Korea is No. 14.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET and can watch or stream the game on fuboTV (Try for free). To find out how to watch the game in 4K click here.

• Pre-match odds: France -2.5 (+115) | South Korea +2.5 (-135) | O/U: 3

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.