France vs. South Korea score, live updates: Women's World Cup hosts in full control thanks to Wendie Renard brace
France scored three goals in the opening 45 minutes of the first match of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
The 2019 Women's World Cup officially got underway on Friday as host France is taking on South Korea in Group A action in Paris. By the time the halftime whistle blew, it was clear who the stronger side was. The World Cup hosts took a 3-0 lead into the break, with two goals off the head of towering central defender Wendie Renard. France had a goal disallowed due to offside but showed no mercy, coming close to scoring on several other opportunities.
France looks to have three points in the bag unless South Korea can pull off a miracle comeback.
