France vs. South Korea score, live updates: Women's World Cup hosts in full control thanks to Wendie Renard brace

The 2019 Women's World Cup officially got underway on Friday as host France is taking on South Korea in Group A action in Paris. By the time the halftime whistle blew, it was clear who the stronger side was. The World Cup hosts took a 3-0 lead into the break, with two goals off the head of towering central defender Wendie Renard. France had a goal disallowed due to offside but showed no mercy, coming close to scoring on several other opportunities.

France looks to have three points in the bag unless South Korea can pull off a miracle comeback.

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.