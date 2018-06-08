France vs. USA live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 warm-up for Les Bleus on TV and online
It's a final send-off for France and a big chance for the young Americans
The United States men's national team follows up its friendly against Ireland last week with a battle against France on Saturday, as Les Bleus celebrate one more home match before the World Cup in Russia.
For France, it's a chance to build some good vibes before group stage play. The 1998 World Cup-winning nation is in Group C with Australia, Peru and Denmark, and opens up with the Aussies on June 16th. The U.S., meanwhile, misses out on its first World Cup since 1986 and has a youthful squad that gives fans a glimpse of the future.
France will likely give its starters some quality minutes, but don't be afraid to see some stars taken off at half time to not risk any type of injury. Antoine Griezmann is expected to be the man in attack in the No. 9 role.
The U.S. doesn't have Christian Pulisic who is resting, but there's another chance to see some rising stars like Weston McKennie (Schalke) and Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen). This will be the team's first match since the hiring of Earnie Stewart as general manager, though he doesn't officially start the job until August 1st.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction. And be sure to return about a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Lyon, France
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The U.S. gets a rude welcoming to Lyon, as one of the World Cup favorites go off in attack for an embarrassing scoreline.
France 5, USA 1.
