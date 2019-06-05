Germany at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream

Germany looks to match the United States' three World Cup triumphs this summer in France as the nation enters the tournament as one of the favorites. Having made at least the semifinals in three of the last four editions, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's team enters with one of the most in-form and talented squads in the world, looking to win its first title since 2007. Lina Magull is the team's leader in the midfield and a talented goalscorer. She joined Bayern Munich last season and won the U-20 World Cup with Germany in 2014. Germany is strong, physical, dominate and ready to conquer.

Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Almuth Schult (VfL Wolfsburg), Laura Benkarth (FC Bayern München), Merle Frohms (SC Freiburg)

Defenders: Carolin Simon (Olympique Lyon), Kathrin Hendrich, Leonie Maier (beide FC Bayern München), Marina Hegering (SGS Essen), Lena Goeßling, Sara Doorsoun (beide VfL Wolfsburg), Johanna Elsig (1. FFC Turbine Potsdam), Giulia Gwinn (SC Freiburg)

Midfielders: Lena Sophie Oberdorf, Lea Schüller, Linda Dallmann, Turid Knaak (alle SGS Essen), Svenja Huth (1. FFC Turbine Potsdam), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Olympique Lyon), Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg), Sara Däbritz, Verena Schweers, Melanie Leupolz, Lina Magull (alle FC Bayern München), Klara Bühl (SC Freiburg)TBA

Forwards: Kristin Demann (FC Bayern München), Lisa Schmitz, Felicitas Rauch (beide 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam), Lena Lattwein (TSG Hoffenheim), Pauline Bremer (Manchester City)

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Eight

Best finish: Champion (2003 and 2007)

Last World Cup: 2015, fourth place

Matches

Saturday, June 8

Germany vs. China, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Wednesday, June 12

Germany vs. Spain, Noon ET, Fox

Monday, June 17

South Africa vs. Germany, Noon ET, Fox

What to know

This team has a new coach who is attack-minded and has been on this stage before. Voss-Tecklenburg has 125 caps and four European titles, while having played in three World Cups. She took over last November after coaching Switzerland, guiding the nation to its first World Cup appearance in 2015. She's got an arsenal of attackers to work with, including Alexandra Popp, who is a monster in the air but has dealt with injury issues.

How to watch

