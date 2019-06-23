Germany at the Women's World Cup 2019 quarterfinals: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream

Germany looks to match the United States' three World Cup triumphs this summer in France as the nation enters the tournament as one of the favorites. Having made at least the semifinals in three of the last four World Cups, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's team enters with one of the most in-form and talented squads in the world, looking to win its first title since 2007.

The Germans cruised to a first-place finish in Group B, winning all three matches in the opening round. The Germans had 1-0 wins over Spain and China and then beat South Africa 4-0 in the group stage finale. They followed it up with a comfortable 3-0 win over Nigeria in the first match of the group stage. They'll try to make a deep run and could potentially meet the United States in the championship game.

Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Almuth Schult (VfL Wolfsburg), Laura Benkarth (FC Bayern München), Merle Frohms (SC Freiburg)

Defenders: Carolin Simon (Olympique Lyon), Kathrin Hendrich, Leonie Maier (beide FC Bayern München), Marina Hegering (SGS Essen), Lena Goeßling, Sara Doorsoun (beide VfL Wolfsburg), Johanna Elsig (1. FFC Turbine Potsdam), Giulia Gwinn (SC Freiburg)

Midfielders: Lena Sophie Oberdorf, Lea Schüller, Linda Dallmann, Turid Knaak (alle SGS Essen), Svenja Huth (1. FFC Turbine Potsdam), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Olympique Lyon), Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg), Sara Däbritz, Verena Schweers, Melanie Leupolz, Lina Magull (alle FC Bayern München), Klara Bühl (SC Freiburg)TBA

Forwards: Kristin Demann (FC Bayern München), Lisa Schmitz, Felicitas Rauch (beide 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam), Lena Lattwein (TSG Hoffenheim), Pauline Bremer (Manchester City)

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Eight

Best finish: Champion (2003 and 2007)

Last World Cup: 2015, fourth place

Matches

Saturday, June 8

Germany 1, China 0

Wednesday, June 12

Germany 1, Spain 0

Monday, June 17

Germany 4, South Africa 0

Saturday, June 22

Germany 3, Nigeria 0

What to know

This team has a new coach who is attack-minded and has been on this stage before. Voss-Tecklenburg has 125 caps and four European titles, while having played in three World Cups. She took over last November after coaching Switzerland, guiding the nation to its first World Cup appearance in 2015. She's got an arsenal of attackers to work with, including Alexandra Popp, who is a monster in the air but has dealt with injury issues.

How to watch

