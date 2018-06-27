Germany eliminated from the 2018 World Cup: Scores, schedule, complete squad, TV and live stream

The 2018 World Cup is underway. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

With a 2-0 loss to South Korea, Germany is out of the World Cup with just three points in group play. Considered by many to be among the favorites with an outstanding squad this year, Germany put together just two goals and was shutout twice.

The Germans had to face plenty of adversity early in the tournament, losing their opener to Mexico then facing the prospect of a 1-1 draw with Sweden that would have put them on the ropes. Instead, a stoppage-time goal gave them three points, but Germany couldn't capitalize on a Mexico collapse and was eliminated in group play for the first time in club history.

Here's all you need to know about Germany at the World Cup.

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 18

Best finish: Champions (4X)

Last World Cup: 2014, champions

Matches

Sunday, June 17: Mexico 1, Germany 0

Saturday, June 23: Germany 2, Sweden 1

Wednesday, June 27: South Korea 2, Germany 0

Roster

It's a new-look Germany that once again has high expectations Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Hector (FC Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Leon Goretzka (Schalke 04), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Mario Gomez (VfB Stuttgart), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

Best Player

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich, who missed most of the league season with an injury, but is expected to play in the tournament. He's one of the world's greatest goalkeepers, but even if he can't go, the Germans will be fine. That's because backup Marc-Andre ter Stegen is also one of the world's top goalkeepers, starring for Barcelona.