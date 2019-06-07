Germany vs. China: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, betting odds, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Two legendary women's soccer powerhouses square off on Saturday
Germany is a contender to win the World Cup, and China wants to prove they are as well. The two will play each other in their 2019 Women's World Cup group stage opener on Saturday to kick off the day's slate of action. Germany is ranked No. 2 in the world and poised to win its third tournament. Germany is the only nation besides the United States to have won multiple World Cup titles.
China finished in fourth in 1995 and second in 1999, but they haven't gotten past the quarterfinals since then.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Women's World Cup: Germany vs. China
- Date: Saturday, June 8
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- Location: Roazhon Park -- Rennes, France
- TV channel: FS1 and Telemundo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: China +820 | Germany -330 | Draw +450 | O/U: 2.5
Storylines
Germany: Just like the men, Germany's women's team is always a contender. They have made the semifinal in five out of seven World Cups, winning back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2007. This is a youthful, yet experienced team. Only one player is over the age of 30, while nine players have at least 40 caps.
China: Another squad that isn't very old, they will rely on Ma Xiaoxu and Yang Li in attack. Xiaoxu has 61 goals in 152 games, while Li has scored 23 goals in 42 games. They work together well, have a good understanding of their runs and form what a daunting duo to defend. The backline is also experienced, and this team is built to make a run. But getting something from this game will prove difficult.
Prediction
The Europeans put their best foot forward and make a statement that they are there for one thing -- to win it all.
Pick: Germany 3, China 0
