Germany vs. Nigeria score: Germans advance in 2019 World Cup, still have yet to concede in tournament

The No. 2 ranked team in the world is cruising at the 2019 World Cup. Germany beat Nigeria 3-0 on Saturday to kick off the knockout stage, and now they've made the quarterfinals in every edition of the tournament.

Germany scored twice before the half-hour mark and were in cruise control the rest of the way before a late goal cemented the result. Alexandra Popp scored the winner 20 minutes in, and Sara Dabritz added the second from a penalty kick in the 27th minute, before Lea Schuller's 82nd-minute goal ended any hope of a Nigeria comeback.

Germany has yet to concede a goal at this World Cup, one of two teams (United States) to manage that impressive defensive statistic.

Here's the winning goal taken well by Popp:

The captain does it! Alexandra Popp heads in her 2nd goal of the #FIFAWWC to give Germany a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/lAXI40JzCn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2019

Germany had 13 shots to Nigeria's eight and completed 80 percent of their passes while having nearly 70 percent possession. Nigeria came close to scoring but couldn't get the golden chance they needed to get back into the game.

The Germans move on to a quarterfinal match on June 29 against the winner of Monday's match between Sweden and Canada.

