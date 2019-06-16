Germany vs. South Africa: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

World Cup contender Germany will play its last group stage match on Monday when it faces South Africa to close out Group B. Germany is coming off a 1-0 win over Spain last time out, while South Africa fell 1-0 to China. Germany wins the group with just a draw, but it can also win the group with a defeat as long as Spain doesn't win and make up the goal differential. South Africa has slim hopes of making the next round and would likely need a win here to do so.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: Germany vs. South Africa

Date : Monday, June 17



: Monday, June 17 Time : 12 p.m. ET



: 12 p.m. ET Location : Stade de la Mosson



: Stade de la Mosson TV channel : Fox



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Germany -3 (+115) | South Africa +3 (-135) | O/U: 3.5

Storylines

Germany: This may be a spot where we see Germany rest some key players ahead of the knockout stage, keeping their legs as fresh as possible. Even with backups, Germany should have enough to get a draw and win the group. Don't be surprised to see a lot of changes like we saw with USA on Sunday.

South Africa: Even a draw wouldn't be enough to get them into the top four ranking of the best third-placed teams. There is a chance that they get a draw, other teams get crushed and they slip through, but it's unlikely. They are going to have to dig deep and beat Germany to have a chance.

Germany vs. South Africa prediction

Germany controls the game from start to finish, hardly gives South Africa a look on goal and wraps up the group.

Pick: Germany 4, South Africa 0