Germany vs. South Korea final score, recap: Reigning 2014 World Cup champs eliminated

The reigning 2014 champions Germany won't be featured in the second round of the World Cup for the first time ever. The talented side led by Joachim Low, viewed by many as one of the major favorites to win it all, crashed out of the group stage on Wednesday in a humiliating 2-0 loss to South Korea. All the Germans needed was to beat South Korea, considering Mexico had lost to Sweden, but the team couldn't do it, falling behind and conceding two late goals, including an open-netter.

The defending champion has been eliminated in the group stage for the third consecutive World Cup. Spain, champions in 2010, crashed out of the group stage in 2014 and Italy, champions in 2006, crashed out early in 2010.

Kim Young-Gwon scored the opener 92 minutes in with the help of VAR (video assistant referee). The South Korean player appeared to be offside, but replay showed he received the ball from a German player and not his teammate. Four minutes later, Son Heung-Min went on goal with no goalkeeper, as Manuel Neuer was attacking, and he finished with ease for the 2-0 victory.

It's a stunning result that shocks the soccer world, as a big dog is now out of the fight for the trophy. Germany had 74 percent possession, 28 shots but just six on frame, producing one of the darkest moments in the national team's history.

So much for that Germany vs. Brazil World Cup rematch in the round of 16. With Germany out, Sweden takes first place and Mexico is the Group F runner-up. You can stream all the decisive World Cup matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

