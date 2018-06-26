Germany vs. South Korea live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
The Europeans still have a chance to move on
Germany hopes its magic against Sweden continues against South Korea on Wednesday as it fights for a chance to move on to the round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Germany is leveled with Sweden on points (three) but has a better goal differential. It can go through with a draw as long as Mexico beats Sweden, while a victory and Sweden dropping points will also see them through.
The teams have no new major injuries and are expected to be close to full strength. German defender Mats Hummels, who missed the Sweden match, returned to training and is expected to play in this one.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch Germany vs. South Korea
When: Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET
Where: Kazan Arena
TV: FS1 and NBC Universo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Germany vs. South Korea prediction
Germany does the job and gets the three points, but whether it moves on depends what happens in the Mexico vs. Sweden match. Germany 3, South Korea 0.
Germany vs. South Korea score, live updates
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
