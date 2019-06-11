Germany vs. Spain: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Germany and Spain, the top two teams in Group B, face off in their second 2019 Women's World Cup group stage match on Wednesday. Both teams enter the game with three points after having won their opener, as Germany beat China 1-0, while Spain came from behind to beat South Africa 3-1 with two goals from the penalty spot.

Just a point more for either of these teams will probably be enough to make it through to the next round, but if there is a winner here, they'll have their ticket pretty much punched for the round of 16.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: Germany vs. Spain

Date : Wednesday, June 12



: Wednesday, June 12 Time : 12 p.m. ET



: 12 p.m. ET Location : Stade du Hainaut



: Stade du Hainaut TV channel : FOX and Telemundo



: FOX and Telemundo Streaming: fuboTV



Storylines

Germany: The Germans score multiple goals in nearly every game. In fact, they have averaged 3.2 goals in their last 13 games. So getting just one against China was surprising, but it boils down to just not being efficient because the chances were there. Call it rust, if you wan't, but their movement in the final third and ability to find players in space is as good as it gets. They'll be more confident in scoring multiple goals in this one.

Spain: It took them a while to get going and did benefit from Jennifer Hermoso's two penalty-kick goals, but Spain still looked pretty sharp in the opener. They had trouble putting the ball away for the first hour or so, but 27 shots and 12 on goal indicate a quality of creating opportunities. Germany's defense isn't South Africa's through, so efficiency is a must.

Germany vs. Spain prediction

That stingy German defense is the difference here, with Spain falling to break the group down in the final third, as a late goal gives Germany the win.

Pick: Germany 1, Spain 0