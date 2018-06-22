Germany vs. Sweden live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
Germany is facing a critical match after losing to Mexico in their World Cup opener
Germany hopes to pick up its first points of the 2018 World Cup on Saturday when it faces Sweden in the final match of the day. The reigning champs failed to impress in the opener, losing 1-0 to Mexico, and anything but a win here will greatly complicate things. As for Sweden, a win could see them book a spot in the next round.
The teams enter the match is pretty good shape, but Germany is dealing with a problem at the back. Mats Hummels has a minor neck injury and isn't expected to play in this contest.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Stadion Fisht
TV: FOX and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Germany looks like the team we all expected, dominating from start to finish and moving into second place on goal differential. Germany 2, Sweden 0.
Germany vs. Sweden score, live updates
