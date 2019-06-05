How to watch the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in 4K: USWNT and all other matches available

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is right around the corner starting on June 7, and what better way to watch it than with the most premium video quality available -- 4K. The entire tournament will be available in 4K, and fuboTV (Try for free) will have every game for you. The popular streaming service will show all the group stage and knockout stage games in 4K, including the July 7 final in Lyon. For a complete look at the schedule and TV listings for every game in France, click here. Need up-to-date standings for the tournament? We got you covered too.

To streams games in 4K, you will need a compatible television, strong internet and streaming device.

Here are the streaming devices that are compatible:

AppleTV 4K

Chromecast Ultra

Desktop/Laptop Browsers Internet Explorer (latest version) Safari (latest version)

FireTV 4K

FireTV Cube

Roku Premier

Roku Premier+

RokuTV 4K

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku Ultra

Android Mobile Phones with HDR10 displays

Google Pixel 3/3XL



Huawei P20



LG V30



Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+/S10/S10+/Tab S3/Note 8



Sony Xperia XZ Premium/XZ1/XZ2

Android TV with 4K/HDR support1 Hisense 4K TV NVIDIA Shield Sharp AQUOS 4K TV Sony Bravia 4K TV Xiaomi Mi Box S/2/3/4



In addition to having a device, a compatible TV and the app, the internet speed suggested in 25 mbps.

For the list of games available, which also include MLB games, click here.

