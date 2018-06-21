Iceland vs. Nigeria live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Iceland and Nigeria take the field on Friday in Group D with so much on the line in their second match. It's a crucial match for both of these teams. A win and you are in solid shape, a loss and you may just be done. Iceland has a point after drawing Argentina in the opener, while Nigeria was left frustrated in a 2-0 loss to Croatia.

We may see some changes from Nigeria after their opening performance, while Iceland is expected to stick with the same lineup from the opening game as it goes in search of three points.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch

When: Friday at 11 a.m. ET



Where: Volgograd Arena



TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App



SportsLine odds

Iceland vs. Nigeria prediction

Iceland continues its rise in world soccer, winning over more fans by taking three points against the underwhelming African side. Iceland 2, Nigeria 1.

Iceland vs. Nigeria score, live updates

