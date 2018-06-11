Iceland World Cup 2018 preview: Complete squad, TV and stream schedule, players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

After becoming one of the stories at Euro 2016, Iceland is one of the teams to watch entering the 2018 World Cup. At the biggest of tournaments for the first time in their history, there's high expectations and unmatched excitement based on the marvelous improvement this team has shown over the last several years. From knocking off England at Euro to making it to Russia, this is an underdog that is capable of making a run.

This will be Iceland's debut at a World Cup. Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: None

Group D





GP W D L GD PTS Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iceland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 16 - vs. Argentina at 10 a.m. ET on Fox

June 22 - vs. Nigeria at 11 a.m. ET on Fox

June 26 - vs. Croatia, 2 p.m. ET on FS1

Roster

Provisional squad (will be trimmed to 23 for the World Cup):

Goalkeepers: Hannes Halldorsson (Randers), Runar Runarsson (Nordsjaelland), Frederik Schram (Roskilde).

Defenders: Kari Arnason (Aberdeen), Holmar Eyjolfsson (Levski Sofia), Rurik Gislason (Sandhausen), Sverrir Ingason (Rostov), Hordur Magnusson (Bristol City), Birkir Saevarsson (Valur), Ragnar Sigurdsson (Rostov), Ari Skulason (Lokeren).

Midfielders: Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa), Samuel Fridjonsson (Valerenga), Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City), Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton), Olafur Skulason (Karabukspor), Arnor Traustason (Malmo).

Forwards: Jon Bodvarsson (Reading), Alfred Finnbogason (Augsburg), Albert Gudmundsson (PSV), Bjorn Sigurdarson (Rostov).

Best Player

Gylfi Sigurdsson. The attacking midfield is talented, smart and creative, and he's the engine in the team's attack. Though his season at Everton didn't go as he had hoped, he's still the man for this team and will be a key to any type of success.

Player to watch

Albert Gudmundsson. The 20-year-old winger is a young, talented winger at PSV with a bright future. And with the national team, he's scored three goals in four games, making more of an impact than expected. He likely won't start, but he is somebody who, if he can make an impact in the first couple games, he could get a chance in the third match to show what he can do from the get-go.

Outlook

Euro 2016 was their first appearance at a major tournament, and they surpassed all expectations. But can they do it again, this time at the World Cup? They face a tough group with three teams more talented than them, but heart and teamwork can overcome the lack of pure, top-tier talent. Opening up against Argentina means they'll be under pressure in the second game against Nigeria, assuming they lose to Lionel Messi and company. This team can get out of this group, but it isn't likely.