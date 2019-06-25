Italy vs. China score: Azzure off to Women's World Cup quarterfinals for first time since inaugural tourney in 1991

Italy defeated China, 2-0, on Tuesday in Montpellier, France, for its first ever FIFA Women's World Cup knockout stage victory. The Italian squad becomes the sixth European side to reach the quarterfinals, where it will play either Japan or the European champions Holland on Saturday. It's the first time Italy has reached the quarterfinals since the inaugural FIFA Women's World Cup back in 1991.

It was a LONG road for Italy to get their first #FIFAWWC KO stage win. 🇮🇹



Progress. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/m52k6R8rp0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2019

Italy's Valentina Giacinti gave her team the lead with a close-range finish goal. China's goalkeeper Peng Shimeng tried to keep the ball out of the net, but Giacinti got it past her on the team's third shot attempt. Take a look:

Aurora Galli added the second and final goal, a powerful effort from outside the box that solidified the victory for Italy. Galli now has three goals this tournament, with all of them coming off the bench. She's now tied with Australia's Lisa De Vanna's record set for most goals by a sub at the 2007 Women's World Cup. Here's goal No. 2:

The Azzure join the United States, France, England, Norway, Sweden and Germany in the last eight. The Netherlands will take on Japan on Tuesday for the final quarterfinal spot at 3 p.m. ET. You can stream that game on fuboTV (Try for free).