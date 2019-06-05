Jamaica at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream

Welcome to the big time, Jamaica. The Caribbean country will play in the FIFA Women's World Cup for the very first time in 2019, making it in its sixth try. The country didn't participate in qualifying in 1999 or 2011, but 21 years after the men's team debuted at the tournament, the women look to make history. Hue Menzies is the coach and has a long history of coaching in the United States. He played college ball stateside and also served as the executive director of Florida Kraze Crush soccer club. Now he guides his team into France with big dreams.

For the tournament's full schedule, standings and more click here.

Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Sydney Schneider (UNC Wilmington), Nicole McClure (Sion Swifts), Yazmeen Jamieson (Papakura City)

Defenders: Lauren Silver (Trondheims-Ørn), Chantelle Swaby (Rutgers University), Konya Plummer (University of Central Florida), Deneisha Blackwood (University of West Florida), Dominique Bond-Flasza (PSV), Allyson Swaby (Roma), Toriana Patterson (Pink Sport Time)

Midfielders: Chanel Hudson-Marks (University of Memphis), Havana Solaun (Klepp), Chinyelu Asher (Stabæk), Ashleigh Shim (no club affiliation), Marlo Sweatman (Szent Mihály), Sashana Campbell (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera), Trudi Carter (Roma), Cheyna Matthews (Washington Spriit)

Forwards: Jody Brown (Montverde Academy), Khadija Shaw (University of Tennessee), Tiffany Cameron (Stabæk), Olufolasade Adamolekun (United Soccer Alliance), Kayla McCoy (Houston Dash)

Competition history

World Cup appearances: One

Best finish: N/A

Last World Cup: N/A

Matches

Sunday, June 9

Brazil vs. Jamaica, 9:30 a.m. ET, FS1

Friday, June 14

Jamaica vs. Italy, Noon ET, Fox

Tuesday, June 18

Jamaica vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET, FS2

What to know

This feels like a party for Jamaica. A tricky group with Brazil, Italy and Australia likely means an early exit, but they are history makers for their nation and anything they get out of this cup would just be icing on the cake. They are a young team and even have a player who was born in 2002 in Jody Brown. The 17-year-old forward is one to watch for the ambitious Reggae Girlz.

How to watch

You can watch the entire tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).