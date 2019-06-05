Japan at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream
This is the country's eighth appearance at a World Cup
Japan is looking to make its third straight Women's World Cup final and win its second title this summer in France. The Nadeshiko have a revitalized team that has welcomed a new generation of players who have the hunger to match that of past legends. Asako Takakura takes over as the first female coach of Japan, and she scored 30 goals for the national team in 79 appearances.
For the tournament's full schedule, standings and more click here.
Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.
Roster
Goalkeepers: Sakiko Ikeda (Urawa Red Diamonds), Ayaka Yamashita (Nippon TV Beleza), Chika Hirao (Albirex Niigata)
Defenders: Rumi Utsugi (Reign FC), Aya Sameshima (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Saki Kumagai (Lyon), Nana Ichise (Vegalta Sendai), Moeka Minami (Urawa Red Diamonds), Asato Miyagawa (Nippon TV Beleza), Risa Shimizu (Nippon TV Beleza), Shiori Miyake (INAC Kobe Leonessa)
Midfielders: Hina Sugita (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Emi Nakajima (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Mizuho Sakaguchi (Mizuho Sakaguchi), Yui Hasegawa (Nippon TV Beleza), Yuka Momiki (Nippon TV Beleza), Narumi Miura (Nippon TV Beleza)
Forwards: Mana Iwabuchi (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Yuika Sugasawa (Urawa Red Diamonds), Rikako Kobayashi (Nippon TV Beleza), Riko Ueki (Nipon TV Beleza), Jun Endo (Nippon TV Beleza), Kumi Yokoyama (AC Nagano Parceiro)
Competition history
World Cup appearances: Eight
Best finish: Champions (2011)
Last World Cup: 2015 (runner-up)
Matches
Monday, June 10
Argentina vs. Japan, Noon ET, FS1
Friday, June 14
Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
Wednesday, June 19
Japan vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
What to know
All eyes will be on Kumi Yokoyama, who has been referred to as the "Japanese Maradona" thanks to a crazy 2010 goal against North Korea. That goal was nominated for a Puskas Award, coming in the U-17 World Cup. She is small, mighty and a really good finisher who can make you pay from anywhere on the field. She's one of the more talented players on the team and will be counted on along with Mana Iwabuchi to make noise.
How to watch
You can watch the entire tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Women's World Cup 2019 odds, title picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model is up 2,000 percent and just released Women's World Cup 2019...
-
How to watch Women's World Cup in 4K
There's an easy way to watch the every big game from the tournament in France in 4K
-
5 reasons why USWNT will win World Cup
The U.S. are ranked the No. 1 team in the world by FIFA
-
5 reasons why USWNT won't win World Cup
The United States are the favorite to win the tournament, but this team is not perfect
-
Betting odds for 2019 Women's World Cup
The United States women's national team is going to be an extremely tough out this summer
-
Women's World Cup opening matches odds
The first game kicks off on June 7 as the hosts France take on South Korea