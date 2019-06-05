Japan at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream

Japan is looking to make its third straight Women's World Cup final and win its second title this summer in France. The Nadeshiko have a revitalized team that has welcomed a new generation of players who have the hunger to match that of past legends. Asako Takakura takes over as the first female coach of Japan, and she scored 30 goals for the national team in 79 appearances.

Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Sakiko Ikeda (Urawa Red Diamonds), Ayaka Yamashita (Nippon TV Beleza), Chika Hirao (Albirex Niigata)

Defenders: Rumi Utsugi (Reign FC), Aya Sameshima (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Saki Kumagai (Lyon), Nana Ichise (Vegalta Sendai), Moeka Minami (Urawa Red Diamonds), Asato Miyagawa (Nippon TV Beleza), Risa Shimizu (Nippon TV Beleza), Shiori Miyake (INAC Kobe Leonessa)

Midfielders: Hina Sugita (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Emi Nakajima (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Mizuho Sakaguchi (Mizuho Sakaguchi), Yui Hasegawa (Nippon TV Beleza), Yuka Momiki (Nippon TV Beleza), Narumi Miura (Nippon TV Beleza)

Forwards: Mana Iwabuchi (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Yuika Sugasawa (Urawa Red Diamonds), Rikako Kobayashi (Nippon TV Beleza), Riko Ueki (Nipon TV Beleza), Jun Endo (Nippon TV Beleza), Kumi Yokoyama (AC Nagano Parceiro)

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Eight

Best finish: Champions (2011)

Last World Cup: 2015 (runner-up)

Matches

Monday, June 10

Argentina vs. Japan, Noon ET, FS1

Friday, June 14

Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Wednesday, June 19

Japan vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

What to know

All eyes will be on Kumi Yokoyama, who has been referred to as the "Japanese Maradona" thanks to a crazy 2010 goal against North Korea. That goal was nominated for a Puskas Award, coming in the U-17 World Cup. She is small, mighty and a really good finisher who can make you pay from anywhere on the field. She's one of the more talented players on the team and will be counted on along with Mana Iwabuchi to make noise.

How to watch

