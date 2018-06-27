Japan vs. Poland live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Japan takes on already eliminated Poland in their final Group H match at the World Cup, as the Asian nation needs just a point to move on to the round of 16. They'll be focused on their match, but they'll also be made aware of what's happening in the Colombia vs. Senegal game. If Japan loses and Colombia wins, there's a chance Japan is eliminated from the cup.

Poland and Japan look to be near full strength entering this clash, but Poland may play some reserves to give them some minutes at the tournament before they head home.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 10 a.m. ET

Where: Volgograd Arena

TV: FS1 and NBC Universo

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Poland gets its first points of the group stage, giving Senegal and Colombia the chance to move on. Poland 1, Japan 0.

Japan vs. Poland score, live updates