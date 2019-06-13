Japan vs. Scotland: 2019 Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

With the second set of World Cup group stage matches underway, Japan and Scotland will meet on Friday as part of Group D as both go for their first win of the cup. Japan, finalists the last two tournaments and champs in 2011, drew 0-0 against Argentina in the opener in one of the more surprising results of the cup. Scotland, meanwhile, fell 2-1 to neighbor England in their first ever World Cup match.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Women's World Cup: Japan vs. Scotland

Date : Friday, June 14



: Friday, June 14 Time : 9 a.m. ET



: 9 a.m. ET Location : Roazhon Park -- Rennes, France



: Roazhon Park -- Rennes, France TV channel : FS1 and Telemundo



Odds: Scotland (+410) | Japan (-135) | Draw (+250) | O/U: 2.5

Storylines

Japan: After playing the last two tournaments with many experienced players, Japan is youthful and it showed in the first game. That lack of experience saw the team fail to create quality opportunities in the final third and adapt to what Argentina was doing defensively. Scotland is another opponent Japan should beat on paper, but unless they can be more fluid in the final third, they could be in for another tough result.

Scotland: This team showed lots of fight to nearly come back against England, but the truth is the scoreline didn't properly reflect the match. England was far sharper, but that was to be expected with the Scots playing their first match ever in the competition. They must be more sound defensively to have any shot.

Japan vs. Scotland prediction

Japan finds its scoring boots with a goal in either half, puts itself within reach of the knockout stage.

Pick: Japan 2, Scotland 1