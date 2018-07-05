KFC South Africa capitalizes on Neymar's World Cup flopping with amazing ad

Neymar's rolls are making people really mad. It's all anyone can seemingly talk about, and any time that he hits the deck people just click their tongues in frustration. So what do you do if you're an enterprising marketer? You market people's hatred of course.

KFC South Africa did just that, with this absolutely hilarious commercial.

Why make a meal of it for a free kick when you can make a meal of it with a Streetwise 2 for R29.90! pic.twitter.com/irVKjmBsg6 — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) June 14, 2018

This is pretty much the shooting star meme with production quality (if you haven't heard of that, here you go and you're welcome). Obviously this could be making fun of a lot of soccer players, not just Neymar, but it's inarguable that he's drawn the most conversation for his antics on the pitch -- in fact, a Swiss television station just found that Neymar spends an inordinate amount of time on the ground.

Brazil, mind you, probably isn't too upset. It's on its way to quarterfinals to face Belgium on Friday, so Neymar is doing just fine. Although, you probably won't find anyone complaining if there were a bit less of this:

"He's looking for the red card here" in the commercial and the laughable extra arm flail while rolling make it a pretty good bet that this ad has a specific target in mind.