Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2018 World Cup: How the biggest stars are stacking up match-by-match

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

If you haven't heard, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are very good at soccer. As such, their squads will be teams to watch at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. For Argentina, Messi leads the way, while Ronaldo spearheads the Portugal attack.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Messi took the edge in both performance and team success. Messi's four goals topped Ronaldo's one, and Argentina were the runners up for the Cup, ultimately falling to Germany in the final. Messi also won best player for the Cup, but it's a new cup, and a new year for Ronaldo and Portugal.

Right now, Messi has 15 caps, five goals and three assists for Argentina. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has 13 caps, three goals and two assists for Portugal, with his best finish coming in 2006 when Portugal finished in fourth.

With that in mind, we're going to make it easier to track the performances of these two giants of the sport. This page will be updating with each Messi and Ronaldo match, where you'll be able to draw your own conclusions about how these two are playing. Messi may have the edge historically, but Ronaldo still has time to catch up as both players go for their first World Cup Trophy.

Player Goals scored during 2018 World Cup Career World Cup goals Lionel Messi, Argentina TBD 5 Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal TBD 3

Messi's World Cup schedule:

Saturday, June 16: Argentina vs. Iceland, 9 a.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Thursday, June 21: Argentina vs. Croatia, 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Tuesday, June 26: Argentina vs. Nigeria, 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Ronaldo's World Cup schedule:

Friday, June 15: vs. Spain at 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Wednesday, June 20: vs. Iran at 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Monday, June 25: vs. Morocco at 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)