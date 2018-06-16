Lionel Messi's rough World Cup opener pales in contrast to Ronaldo, and Twitter took note
Messi had a rough World Cup opener just one day after Ronaldo's incredible opener, so this was inevitable
On Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo came through for Portugal with a gorgeous set piece late in their World Cup opener. A day later, Lionel Messi had the chance to do the same for Argentina, but things didn't quite work out so well for Messi.
With Argentina locked in a 1-1 tie with Iceland, a team playing in its first-ever World Cup match, Messi got a brilliant opportunity to step up as hero and give his squad the lead with a penalty in the 63rd minute. That chance was denied.
Messi also had a few chances to convert on free kicks but came up empty on those opportunities as well. As a result, Argentina ultimately finished with a draw against Iceland -- a result that many considered to be a loss considering the mismatch.
That's a rough start to the tournament for Argentina, and especially rough for Messi given the missed opportunities and timing of it all. Messi and Ronaldo are considered to be two of the best and brightest soccer stars on the planet, so the comparisons of their respective opening performances were inevitable. Those comparisons are not kind to Messi.
But some were quick to recognize that Ronaldo has had his own struggles, including against Iceland this year. So, does that make this Iceland squad a soccer superstar's kryptonite?
Any way you slice it, it wasn't Messi's finest showing, but it was also the first game of the tournament. There's plenty of soccer left to be played and plenty of time for one of the best players in the world to redeem himself. Let's be rational and smart about this, people.
