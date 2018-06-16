Lionel Messi's rough World Cup opener pales in contrast to Ronaldo, and Twitter took note

On Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo came through for Portugal with a gorgeous set piece late in their World Cup opener. A day later, Lionel Messi had the chance to do the same for Argentina, but things didn't quite work out so well for Messi.

With Argentina locked in a 1-1 tie with Iceland, a team playing in its first-ever World Cup match, Messi got a brilliant opportunity to step up as hero and give his squad the lead with a penalty in the 63rd minute. That chance was denied.

Messi's penalty is SAVED!



Halldorsson comes up big to keep Iceland level with 25 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/OpLTEgyoRA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Messi also had a few chances to convert on free kicks but came up empty on those opportunities as well. As a result, Argentina ultimately finished with a draw against Iceland -- a result that many considered to be a loss considering the mismatch.

That's a rough start to the tournament for Argentina, and especially rough for Messi given the missed opportunities and timing of it all. Messi and Ronaldo are considered to be two of the best and brightest soccer stars on the planet, so the comparisons of their respective opening performances were inevitable. Those comparisons are not kind to Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain 🇪🇸

✅ Scored a penalty

✅ Scored a free-kick

✅ Completed a hattrick



Lionel Messi vs Iceland 🇮🇸

❌ Missed a penalty

❌ Missed several free-kicks

❌ Failed to score pic.twitter.com/De85ZdINL6 — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) June 16, 2018

Messi couldn’t even score a penalty shot against a 34 year old film director in net for Iceland. Ronaldo is the 🐐 — Piques (@piques15) June 16, 2018

Friday:



Cristiano Ronaldo scores a penalty against the best goalkeeper in the world.



Saturday:



Lionel Messi misses from 12 yards against a 34-year-old film director. pic.twitter.com/Lap69TmK3R — RMadridBabe¹³ (@RMadridBabe) June 16, 2018

Messi misses a penalty and somehow, somewhere, I think Ronaldo May be winking. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 16, 2018

🎯 Shots in their opening World Cup games...



- Lionel Messi: 11 shots, 0 goals



- Cristiano Ronaldo: 4 shots, 3 goals



L E V E L S#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/IfM3SGwOXk — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) June 16, 2018

But some were quick to recognize that Ronaldo has had his own struggles, including against Iceland this year. So, does that make this Iceland squad a soccer superstar's kryptonite?

2018 EURO:



Iceland 1-1 Portugal



Ronaldo missed a penalty.

Portugal won the tournament.



2018 World Cup:



Iceland 1-1 Argentina



Messi missed a penalty

Argentina.....



Surely not??? #WorldCup — JΛKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) June 16, 2018

In 2016, Iceland tied Portugal, 1-1. Ronaldo took 10 shots, no goals.



In 2018, Iceland tied Argentina, 1-1. Messi took 11 shots, no goals.



Iceland vs. Ronaldo and Messi: 21 shots conceded, no goals. — Ryan O'Hanlon (@rwohan) June 16, 2018

Messi trying to open up that Iceland defence and score. pic.twitter.com/8Jm5R46jZw — Kyama ™ (@Elijahkyama) June 16, 2018

Messi and Ronaldo have now both tied 1-1 vs. Iceland in major international competitions so please remember to put the entire nation of Iceland in your GOAT convos — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 16, 2018

Y'all can't really compare Ronaldo's international performances with Messi's without acknowledging that before yesterday, Ronaldo had 3 total goals in 3 World Cups. — Zito (@_Zeets) June 16, 2018

Any way you slice it, it wasn't Messi's finest showing, but it was also the first game of the tournament. There's plenty of soccer left to be played and plenty of time for one of the best players in the world to redeem himself. Let's be rational and smart about this, people.