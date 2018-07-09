List of FIFA World Cup final winners: Four teams look to add their name as we list every championship match
From Brazil to Germany, Italy and Argentina, check out every World Cup champion ever
The 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Russia final takes place on Sunday, July 15 at 11 a.m. ET in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. It's the 21st time a champion will be crowned and just the 12th time the FIFA World Cup trophy will be awarded. From 1930-1970, the Jules Rimet trophy, which depicted the Greek goddess of victory Nike, was awarded to the winner. Only South American and European nations have been crowned champs, let alone participated in the final. Here's a breakdown of winners by continent:
- Europe (UEFA): 28 appearances; 12 championships; 16 runners-up
- South America (CONMEBOL): 14 appearances; 9 championships; 5 runners-up
For the 13th time, a European champion will be crowned on Sunday. All four teams remaining in the tournament are European, and two participants, Belgium and Croatia, have the chance to reach the final for the first time. Never since the second edition of the World Cup back in 1934 have we seen a final matchup between two first timers. We could be in for some history on Sunday.
Speaking of history, below you will find the winner and loser of every World Cup final played since the days of the inaugural tournament in Uruguay to Pele's three Brazilian titles to Maradona's historic run for Argentina in 1986 and to this year's final in Russia. Here's a list of every World Cup final results and scores broken down by year and each country:
World Cup final results broken down by each year
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|ATTENDANCE
|VENUE
|HOST
1930
Uruguay
4-2
Argentina
80,000
Estadio Centenario
Uruguay
1934
Italy
2-1 (a.e.t.)
Czechoslovakia
50,000
Stadio Nazionale PNF
Italy
1938
Italy
4-2
Hungary
45,000
Stade Olympique de Colombes
France
1950
Uruguay
2-1
Brazil
199,854
Estadio do Maracana
Brazil
1954
West Germany
3-2
Hungary
60,000
Wankdorf Stadium
Switzerland
1958
Brazil
5-2
Sweden
51,800
Rasunda Stadium
Sweden
1962
Brazil
3-1
Czechoslovakia
69,000
Estadio Nacional
Chile
1966
England
4-2 (a.e.t.)
West Germany
93,000
Wembley Stadium
England
1970
Brazil
4-1
Italy
107,412
Estadio Azteca
Mexico
1974
West Germany
2-1
Netherlands
75,200
Olympiastadion
West Germany
1978
Argentina
3-1 (a.e.t.)
Netherlands
71,483
Estadio Monumental
Argentina
1982
Italy
3-1
West Germany
90,000
Santiago Bernabeu
Spain
1986
Argentina
3-2
West Germany
114,600
Estadio Azteca
Mexico
1990
West Germany
1-0
Argentina
73,603
Stadio Olimpico
Italy
1994
Brazil
0-0 (3-2 PKs)
Italy
94,194
Rose Bowl
United States
1998
France
3-0
Brazil
80,000
Stade de France
France
2002
Brazil
2-0
Germany
69,029
International Stadium
Japan/South Korea
2006
Italy
1-1 (5-3 PKs)
France
69,000
Olympiastadion
Germany
2010
Spain
1-0 (a.e.t.)
Netherlands
84,490
Soccer City
South Africa
2014
Germany
1-0 (a.e.t.)
Argentina
74,738
Estadio do Maracana
Brazil
2018
--
vs.
--
--
Luzhniki Stadium
Russia
2022
--
vs.
--
--
Lusail Iconic Stadium
Qatar
2026
--
vs.
--
--
MetLife Stadium
United States/Mexico/Canada
World Cup final results broken down by each country
|COUNTRY
|WINS
|LOSSES
|APPEARANCES
|YEARS WON
Brazil
5
2
7
1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002
Germany
4
4
8
1954, 1974, 1990, 2014
Italy
4
2
6
1934, 1938, 1982, 2006
Argentina
2
3
5
1978, 1986
Uruguay
2
0
2
1930, 1950
France
1
1
2
1998
England
1
0
1
1966
Spain
1
0
1
2010
Netherlands
0
3
3
--
Czechoslovakia
0
2
2
--
Hungary
0
2
2
--
Sweden
0
1
1
--
-
France vs. Belgium preview
It's a titanic World Cup semifinal in Saint Petersburg between two teams hitting their str...
-
World Cup: England-Croatia expert picks
Thomas Rongen was an assistant coach and chief international scout for the U.S. men's national...
-
Ranking the potential World Cup finals
All four potential World Cup final matchups are interesting, but there's one that stands out...
-
World Cup final TV listings
No matter where you are in the world, here's how you can watch the World Cup final
-
When is the World Cup final?
It feels like the World Cup just started, but the final is nearly upon us
-
World Cup odds, picks, sims: Fade France
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model is up 1,800 percent on its picks