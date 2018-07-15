List of FIFA World Cup final winners: France adds another title to list of historic champions
From Brazil to Germany, Italy and Argentina, check out every World Cup champion ever
The 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Russia final took place on July 15 at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. It was the 21st time a champion was crowned and just the 12th time the FIFA World Cup trophy was awarded. From 1930-1970, the Jules Rimet trophy, which depicted the Greek goddess of victory Nike, was awarded to the winner. Only South American and European nations have been crowned champs, let alone participated in the final. Here's a breakdown of winners by continent:
- Europe (UEFA): 28 appearances; 12 championships; 16 runners-up
- South America (CONMEBOL): 14 appearances; 9 championships; 5 runners-up
For the 13th time, a European champion was crowned on Sunday. France knocked off Croatia, 4-2, in the final to capture its second World Cup title and its first since 1998. It was a historic day for Les Bleus.
Speaking of history, below you will find the winner and loser of every World Cup final played since the days of the inaugural tournament in Uruguay to Pele's three Brazilian titles to Maradona's historic run for Argentina in 1986 and to this year's final in Russia. Here's a list of every World Cup final results and scores broken down by year and each country:
World Cup final results broken down by each year
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|ATTENDANCE
|VENUE
|HOST
1930
Uruguay
4-2
Argentina
80,000
Estadio Centenario
Uruguay
1934
Italy
2-1 (a.e.t.)
Czechoslovakia
50,000
Stadio Nazionale PNF
Italy
1938
Italy
4-2
Hungary
45,000
Stade Olympique de Colombes
France
1950
Uruguay
2-1
Brazil
199,854
Estadio do Maracana
Brazil
1954
West Germany
3-2
Hungary
60,000
Wankdorf Stadium
Switzerland
1958
Brazil
5-2
Sweden
51,800
Rasunda Stadium
Sweden
1962
Brazil
3-1
Czechoslovakia
69,000
Estadio Nacional
Chile
1966
England
4-2 (a.e.t.)
West Germany
93,000
Wembley Stadium
England
1970
Brazil
4-1
Italy
107,412
Estadio Azteca
Mexico
1974
West Germany
2-1
Netherlands
75,200
Olympiastadion
West Germany
1978
Argentina
3-1 (a.e.t.)
Netherlands
71,483
Estadio Monumental
Argentina
1982
Italy
3-1
West Germany
90,000
Santiago Bernabeu
Spain
1986
Argentina
3-2
West Germany
114,600
Estadio Azteca
Mexico
1990
West Germany
1-0
Argentina
73,603
Stadio Olimpico
Italy
1994
Brazil
0-0 (3-2 PKs)
Italy
94,194
Rose Bowl
United States
1998
France
3-0
Brazil
80,000
Stade de France
France
2002
Brazil
2-0
Germany
69,029
International Stadium
Japan/South Korea
2006
Italy
1-1 (5-3 PKs)
France
69,000
Olympiastadion
Germany
2010
Spain
1-0 (a.e.t.)
Netherlands
84,490
Soccer City
South Africa
2014
Germany
1-0 (a.e.t.)
Argentina
74,738
Estadio do Maracana
Brazil
2018
France
4-2
Croatia
78,011
Luzhniki Stadium
Russia
2022
--
vs.
--
--
Lusail Iconic Stadium
Qatar
2026
--
vs.
--
--
MetLife Stadium
United States/Mexico/Canada
World Cup final results broken down by each country
|COUNTRY
|WINS
|LOSSES
|APPEARANCES
|YEARS WON
Brazil
5
2
7
1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002
Germany
4
4
8
1954, 1974, 1990, 2014
Italy
4
2
6
1934, 1938, 1982, 2006
Argentina
2
3
5
1978, 1986
France
2
1
3
1998, 2018
Uruguay
2
0
2
1930, 1950
England
1
0
1
1966
Spain
1
0
1
2010
Netherlands
0
3
3
--
Czechoslovakia
0
2
2
--
Hungary
0
2
2
--
Sweden
0
1
1
--
|Croatia
|0
|1
|1
|--
