List of FIFA World Cup final winners: France adds another title to list of historic champions

The 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Russia final took place on July 15 at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. It was the 21st time a champion was crowned and just the 12th time the FIFA World Cup trophy was awarded. From 1930-1970, the Jules Rimet trophy, which depicted the Greek goddess of victory Nike, was awarded to the winner. Only South American and European nations have been crowned champs, let alone participated in the final. Here's a breakdown of winners by continent:

  • Europe (UEFA): 28 appearances; 12 championships; 16 runners-up
  • South America (CONMEBOL): 14 appearances; 9 championships; 5 runners-up 

For the 13th time, a European champion was crowned on Sunday. France knocked off Croatia, 4-2, in the final to capture its second World Cup title and its first since 1998. It was a historic day for Les Bleus. 

Speaking of history, below you will find the winner and loser of every World Cup final played since the days of the inaugural tournament in Uruguay to Pele's three Brazilian titles to Maradona's historic run for Argentina in 1986 and to this year's final in Russia. Here's a list of every World Cup final results and scores broken down by year and each country:

World Cup final results broken down by each year

YEARWINNER SCORE  RUNNER-UPATTENDANCEVENUEHOST

1930

Uruguay

4-2

Argentina

80,000

Estadio Centenario

Uruguay

1934

Italy

2-1 (a.e.t.)

Czechoslovakia 

50,000

Stadio Nazionale PNF

Italy

1938

Italy

4-2

Hungary

45,000

Stade Olympique de Colombes

France

1950

Uruguay

2-1

Brazil

199,854

Estadio do Maracana

Brazil

1954

West Germany

3-2

Hungary

60,000

Wankdorf Stadium

Switzerland

1958

Brazil

5-2

Sweden

51,800

Rasunda Stadium

Sweden

1962

Brazil

3-1

Czechoslovakia

69,000

Estadio Nacional

Chile

1966

England

4-2 (a.e.t.)

West Germany

93,000

Wembley Stadium

England

1970

Brazil

4-1

Italy

107,412

Estadio Azteca

Mexico

1974

West Germany

2-1

Netherlands

75,200

Olympiastadion

West Germany

1978

Argentina

3-1 (a.e.t.)

Netherlands

71,483

Estadio Monumental

Argentina

1982

Italy

3-1

West Germany

90,000

Santiago Bernabeu

Spain

1986

Argentina

3-2

West Germany

114,600

Estadio Azteca

Mexico

1990

West Germany

1-0

Argentina

73,603

Stadio Olimpico

Italy

1994

Brazil

0-0 (3-2 PKs)

Italy

94,194

Rose Bowl

United States

1998

France

3-0

Brazil

80,000

Stade de France

France

2002

Brazil

2-0

Germany

69,029

International Stadium

Japan/South Korea

2006

Italy

1-1 (5-3 PKs)

France

69,000

Olympiastadion

Germany

2010

Spain

1-0 (a.e.t.)

Netherlands

84,490

Soccer City

South Africa

2014

Germany

1-0 (a.e.t.)

Argentina

74,738 

Estadio do Maracana

Brazil

2018

France

4-2

Croatia

78,011

Luzhniki Stadium

Russia

2022

--

vs.

--

--

Lusail Iconic Stadium

Qatar

2026

--

vs.

--

--

MetLife Stadium

United States/Mexico/Canada

World Cup final results broken down by each country

COUNTRYWINSLOSSESAPPEARANCESYEARS WON

Brazil

5

2

7

1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002

Germany

4

4

8

1954, 1974, 1990, 2014

Italy

4

2

6

1934, 1938, 1982, 2006

Argentina

2

3

5

1978, 1986

France

2

1

3

1998, 2018

Uruguay

2

0

2

1930, 1950

England

1

0

1

1966

Spain

1

0

1

2010

Netherlands

0

3

3

--

Czechoslovakia

0

2

2

--

Hungary

0

2

2

--

Sweden

0

1

1

--

Croatia011--
