List of FIFA World Cup final winners: France adds another title to list of historic champions

The 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Russia final took place on July 15 at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. It was the 21st time a champion was crowned and just the 12th time the FIFA World Cup trophy was awarded. From 1930-1970, the Jules Rimet trophy, which depicted the Greek goddess of victory Nike, was awarded to the winner. Only South American and European nations have been crowned champs, let alone participated in the final. Here's a breakdown of winners by continent:

Europe (UEFA): 28 appearances; 12 championships; 16 runners-up



28 appearances; 12 championships; 16 runners-up South America (CONMEBOL): 14 appearances; 9 championships; 5 runners-up



For the 13th time, a European champion was crowned on Sunday. France knocked off Croatia, 4-2, in the final to capture its second World Cup title and its first since 1998. It was a historic day for Les Bleus.

Speaking of history, below you will find the winner and loser of every World Cup final played since the days of the inaugural tournament in Uruguay to Pele's three Brazilian titles to Maradona's historic run for Argentina in 1986 and to this year's final in Russia. Here's a list of every World Cup final results and scores broken down by year and each country:

World Cup final results broken down by each year

YEAR WINNER SCORE RUNNER-UP ATTENDANCE VENUE HOST 1930 Uruguay 4-2 Argentina 80,000 Estadio Centenario Uruguay 1934 Italy 2-1 (a.e.t.) Czechoslovakia 50,000 Stadio Nazionale PNF Italy 1938 Italy 4-2 Hungary 45,000 Stade Olympique de Colombes France 1950 Uruguay 2-1 Brazil 199,854 Estadio do Maracana Brazil 1954 West Germany 3-2 Hungary 60,000 Wankdorf Stadium Switzerland 1958 Brazil 5-2 Sweden 51,800 Rasunda Stadium Sweden 1962 Brazil 3-1 Czechoslovakia 69,000 Estadio Nacional Chile 1966 England 4-2 (a.e.t.) West Germany 93,000 Wembley Stadium England 1970 Brazil 4-1 Italy 107,412 Estadio Azteca Mexico 1974 West Germany 2-1 Netherlands 75,200 Olympiastadion West Germany 1978 Argentina 3-1 (a.e.t.) Netherlands 71,483 Estadio Monumental Argentina 1982 Italy 3-1 West Germany 90,000 Santiago Bernabeu Spain 1986 Argentina 3-2 West Germany 114,600 Estadio Azteca Mexico 1990 West Germany 1-0 Argentina 73,603 Stadio Olimpico Italy 1994 Brazil 0-0 (3-2 PKs) Italy 94,194 Rose Bowl United States 1998 France 3-0 Brazil 80,000 Stade de France France 2002 Brazil 2-0 Germany 69,029 International Stadium Japan/South Korea 2006 Italy 1-1 (5-3 PKs) France 69,000 Olympiastadion Germany 2010 Spain 1-0 (a.e.t.) Netherlands 84,490 Soccer City South Africa 2014 Germany 1-0 (a.e.t.) Argentina 74,738 Estadio do Maracana Brazil 2018 France 4-2 Croatia 78,011 Luzhniki Stadium Russia 2022 -- vs. -- -- Lusail Iconic Stadium Qatar 2026 -- vs. -- -- MetLife Stadium United States/Mexico/Canada

