List of FIFA World Cup final winners: USA looks to repeat as champions during 2019 tournament in France

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final in France will take place on July 7 at Lyon's Report Parc Olympique Lyonnais. It will mark the eighth time a champion will be crowned the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy. Only four teams in three different continents have been lucky enough to be crowned champs -- and only seven teams overall have reached the final. Here's a breakdown of winners by continent:

North, Central American and the Caribbean (CONCACAF): 4 final appearances; 3 championships; 1 runner-up

Europe (UEFA): 6 final appearances; 3 championships; 3 runners-up



6 final appearances; 3 championships; 3 runners-up Asia (AFC): 3 final appearances; 1 championships; 2 runners-up

South America (CONMEBOL): 1 appearances; 0 championships; 1 runners-up



The United States will be seeking its first back-to-back titles in team history and the first in the Women's World Cup since Germany took home the 2003 and 2007 titles. No team has won more Women's World Cup titles then the United States. The USWNT have three, followed by Germany with two and Norway and Japan, respectively, with one.

Speaking of history, below you will find the winner and loser of every World Cup final played since the days of the inaugural tournament in China to Mia Hamm and the '99ers at the Rose Bowl to Carli Lloyd's ridiculous goal behind the halfway line in the 2015 final in Canada. Here's a list of every World Cup final results and scores broken down by year and each country:

World Cup final results broken down by each year

YEAR WINNER SCORE RUNNER-UP ATTENDANCE VENUE HOST 1991 United States 2-1 Norway 63,000 Tianhe Stadium China 1995 Norway 2-0 Germany 17,158 Rasunda Stadium Sweden 1999 United States 0-0 (a.e.t.) (5-4 p) China 90,185 Rose Bowl United States 2003 Germany 2-1 (a.e.t.) Sweden 26,137 Home Depot Center United States 2007 Germany 2-0 Brazil 31,000 Hongkou Football Stadium China 2011 Japan 2-2 (a.e.t.) (3-1 p) United States 48,817 Waldstadion Germany 2015 United States 5-2 Japan 53,341 BC Place Canada 2019 -- -- -- -- Parc Olympique Lyonnais France

World Cup final results broken down by each country