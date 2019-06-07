List of FIFA World Cup final winners: USA looks to repeat as champions in 2019 tournament in France

From USA to Germany, Japan and Norway, check out every World Cup champion ever

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final in France will take place on July 7 at Lyon's Report Parc Olympique Lyonnais. It will mark the eighth time a champion will be crowned the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy. Only four teams in three different continents have been lucky enough to be crowned champs -- and only seven teams overall have reached the final. Here's a breakdown of winners by continent:

  • North, Central American and the Caribbean (CONCACAF): 4 final appearances; 3 championships; 1 runner-up  
  • Europe (UEFA): 6 final appearances; 3 championships; 3 runners-up
  • Asia (AFC): 3 final appearances; 1 championships; 2 runners-up
  • South America (CONMEBOL): 1 appearances; 0 championships; 1 runners-up 

The United States will be seeking its first back-to-back titles in team history and the first in the Women's World Cup since Germany took home the 2003 and 2007 titles. No team has won more Women's World Cup titles then the United States. The USWNT have three, followed by Germany with two and Norway and Japan, respectively, with one.

Speaking of history, below you will find the winner and loser of every World Cup final played since the days of the inaugural tournament in China to Mia Hamm and the '99ers at the Rose Bowl to Carli Lloyd's ridiculous goal behind the halfway line in the 2015 final in Canada. Here's a list of every World Cup final results and scores broken down by year and each country:

World Cup final results broken down by each year

YEARWINNER SCORE  RUNNER-UPATTENDANCEVENUEHOST

1991

United States

2-1

Norway

63,000

Tianhe Stadium

China

1995

Norway

2-0

Germany

17,158

Rasunda Stadium

Sweden

1999

United States

0-0 (a.e.t.) (5-4 p)

China

90,185

Rose Bowl

United States

2003

Germany

2-1 (a.e.t.)

Sweden

26,137

Home Depot Center

United States

2007

Germany

2-0

Brazil

31,000

Hongkou Football Stadium

China

2011

Japan

2-2 (a.e.t.) (3-1 p)

United States

48,817

Waldstadion

Germany

2015

United States

5-2

Japan

53,341

BC Place

Canada

2019

--

--

--

--

Parc Olympique Lyonnais

France

World Cup final results broken down by each country

COUNTRYWINSLOSSESAPPEARANCESYEARS WON

United States

3

1

4

1991, 1999, 2015

Germany

2

1

3

2003, 2007

Norway

1

1

2

1995

Japan

1

1

2

2011

Sweden

0

1

1

--

Brazil

0

1

1

--

China

0

1

1

--

