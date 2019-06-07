List of FIFA World Cup final winners: USA looks to repeat as champions in 2019 tournament in France
From USA to Germany, Japan and Norway, check out every World Cup champion ever
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final in France will take place on July 7 at Lyon's Report Parc Olympique Lyonnais. It will mark the eighth time a champion will be crowned the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy. Only four teams in three different continents have been lucky enough to be crowned champs -- and only seven teams overall have reached the final. Here's a breakdown of winners by continent:
- North, Central American and the Caribbean (CONCACAF): 4 final appearances; 3 championships; 1 runner-up
- Europe (UEFA): 6 final appearances; 3 championships; 3 runners-up
- Asia (AFC): 3 final appearances; 1 championships; 2 runners-up
- South America (CONMEBOL): 1 appearances; 0 championships; 1 runners-up
The United States will be seeking its first back-to-back titles in team history and the first in the Women's World Cup since Germany took home the 2003 and 2007 titles. No team has won more Women's World Cup titles then the United States. The USWNT have three, followed by Germany with two and Norway and Japan, respectively, with one.
Speaking of history, below you will find the winner and loser of every World Cup final played since the days of the inaugural tournament in China to Mia Hamm and the '99ers at the Rose Bowl to Carli Lloyd's ridiculous goal behind the halfway line in the 2015 final in Canada. Here's a list of every World Cup final results and scores broken down by year and each country:
World Cup final results broken down by each year
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|ATTENDANCE
|VENUE
|HOST
1991
United States
2-1
Norway
63,000
Tianhe Stadium
China
1995
Norway
2-0
Germany
17,158
Rasunda Stadium
Sweden
1999
United States
0-0 (a.e.t.) (5-4 p)
China
90,185
Rose Bowl
United States
2003
Germany
2-1 (a.e.t.)
Sweden
26,137
Home Depot Center
United States
2007
Germany
2-0
Brazil
31,000
Hongkou Football Stadium
China
2011
Japan
2-2 (a.e.t.) (3-1 p)
United States
48,817
Waldstadion
Germany
2015
United States
5-2
Japan
53,341
BC Place
Canada
2019
--
--
--
--
Parc Olympique Lyonnais
France
World Cup final results broken down by each country
|COUNTRY
|WINS
|LOSSES
|APPEARANCES
|YEARS WON
United States
3
1
4
1991, 1999, 2015
Germany
2
1
3
2003, 2007
Norway
1
1
2
1995
Japan
1
1
2
2011
Sweden
0
1
1
--
Brazil
0
1
1
--
China
0
1
1
--
-
10 bold Women's World Cup predictions
The tournament starts this Friday in Paris, France
-
France vs. South Korea preview
The hosts kick off the tournament against a talented South Korea squad in Paris
-
LIVE: France vs. South Korea
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup gets underway in Paris, France as the hosts seek three points...
-
Complete Women's World Cup standings
Who will be crowned champions of the universe this summer in France?
-
Betting odds for 2019 Women's World Cup
The United States women's national team is going to be an extremely tough out this summer
-
Women's World Cup schedule by date
The FIFA Women's World Cup in France begins on June 7