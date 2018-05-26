Liverpool-Real Madrid Champions League final sees stars Salah and Carvajal leave in tears due to injuries

The first half of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool (live updates) may be remembered for a long time due to injuries to two star players. Minutes after Liverpool and Egypt talisman Mohamed Salah was forced to exit the game in tears after suffering an apparent shoulder injury, Real Madrid and Spain national team defender Dani Carvajal was also forced to leave the game in tears due to an apparent leg injury.

Salah suffered what appeared to be a very painful shoulder injury after coming to the ground along with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos. The two interlocked arms as they both went to the ground and the Egyptian suffered the worst of it when his shoulder hit the ground and his arm appeared to be in an awkward position.

After receiving treatment on the field, he came on for about a minute before going back to the ground and asking to be subbed off. He could not hold back his emotions, with Cristiano Ronaldo greeting him and wishing him the best:

Terrible news for Liverpool, and really, all football fans. Mo Salah can't continue and leaves the field in tears. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/JTnb2J0POy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018

Minutes later, Carvajal went to ground after suffering what appeared to be a significant hamstring injury. He, too, could not hold back the tears as the thoughts of abandoning the final and possibly having to miss the World Cup with Spain likely ran through his head.

More tears as Dani Carvajal is now forced off with an injury. Spain fans holding their breath just weeks away from the World Cup. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/cUpvwVL5xm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018

Adam Lallana came on for Salah, making Liverpool much less attacking with their superstar's departure, while Nacho came on for Carvajal and had a fine chance on goal late in the first half.

It is unclear at this point what these injuries mean for the Egypt and Spain national teams with the World Cup under three weeks away, and fans of both teams will be anxiously awaiting the prognosis, with preliminary evaluation results expected shortly.