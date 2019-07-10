LOOK: Carli Lloyd drops a 'Fly, Eagles, fly!' at USWNT's World Cup parade in New York

Sorry, Dallas Cowboys fans, but we've found the America's real team.

Fresh off her second career World Cup championship with the 2019 U.S. women's national team, two-time Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd took to the podium at the Americans' ticker-tape parade through New York City on Wednesday and gave a shout out to none other than... the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'm a Jersey girl through and through," she told the Big Apple crowd, "but New York... New York, it's just as close, even though I'm an Eagles fan down in Philly. Fly, Eagles, fly!"

It was a monumental moment for the Eagles, no doubt, getting an endorsement from one of the biggest names on one of the best U.S. national teams of all time. It was also no surprise considering Lloyd was born and raised just outside of Philly, in Delran Township, New Jersey. The two-time FIFA Player of the Year played college soccer at Rutgers University and was a darling of the Philadelphia media beforehand, during multiple State Cup runs in high school. She also played for several Jersey teams in the USL W-League before joining the NWSL and national team.

Lloyd, of course, isn't the only Eagles connection to the 2019 world champion USWNT. Midfielder Julie Ertz is married to Eagles tight end and Super Bowl LII champ Zach Ertz, who was Julie's "plus-one and best friend" throughout the World Cup.