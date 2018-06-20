LOOK: Japan, Colombia, Senegal fans stick around after World Cup matches to clean up stadium trash
Tack some bonus points onto Japan and Senegal's victories at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
Typically, no one likes to stick around after watching a big game from the stadium. If your favorite team won, you want to get out and celebrate, especially if that game was a 2018 World Cup match. And if your favorite team lost, well, you probably also want to get out.
Similarly, we all know that sports venues can function as giant trash cans when thousands upon thousands fill their seats with concession garbage and then decide to leave that garbage for others to remove.
But for fans of Colombia, Japan and Senegal this week, getting out of the stadium did not take precedence over cleaning up.
As CNN reported from Moscow and others documented on Twitter, groups of fans stuck around after the Japan-Colombia and Senegal-Poland matches just to help pick up trash and clean their sections of the stadium.
It's easy to get cute and come up with some World Cup pun where "world" indicates the countries coming together to clean up "cups" and other garbage (oh wait, we just did!). But in all seriousness, it's harder not to be thankful for their service.
