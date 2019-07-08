LOOK: USWNT parties hard after securing second straight World Cup title

The United States Women's National Team knows a thing or two (or 13) about celebrating. With their dominance in this year's World Cup came plenty of celebrating, but the women clearly saved their best for last.

After Sunday's 2-0 win over Netherlands in the final, they were clearly ready to party..,and why not? Back-to-back World Cup titles is an accomplishment worth celebrating as hard as you want, and the American ladies went pretty hard.

The postgame locker room scene was quite a fun one, as it featured plenty of booze, a healthy bit of dancing (including twerking) and, of course, some "We Are The Champions."

Here's a look at some of the footage captured inside the locker room.

I'm all here for drunk Alex Morgan#USWMNT pic.twitter.com/NZ3QrRv37N — Alex Morgan Brian 🍵 (@AcheleBaby) July 7, 2019

President Pinoe arriving at locker room #USWNT pic.twitter.com/Q2rwI2kUb2 — Alex Morgan Brian 🍵 (@AcheleBaby) July 7, 2019

Bueno, que lo único bueno que hace es darnos contenido de Alex y Kells#USWMNT pic.twitter.com/dcpHa6lr80 — Alex Morgan Brian 🍵 (@AcheleBaby) July 7, 2019

Disneyland, I'm coming for ya



Respectfully, Alex Morgan#USWMNT pic.twitter.com/3UPireNhkC — Alex Morgan Brian 🍵 (@AcheleBaby) July 7, 2019

Drunk Kelley O'Hara, she's just 5 years old!!#USWMNT pic.twitter.com/Qfx0CJZphN — Alex Morgan Brian 🍵 (@AcheleBaby) July 7, 2019

After leaving the stadium, the party continued as the team headed to a spot in France, where they climbed on top of the bar and continued to live it up.

Sammy & Abby: WE WON EJEJFJSJFLQCKDI



Julie: Hi#USWNT pic.twitter.com/J0aKXgZUWQ — Alex Morgan Brian 🍵 (@AcheleBaby) July 7, 2019

my brain: don’t say it…⁰me: IT’S A PARTY IN THE USA! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/XxuXWo3vz5 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 7, 2019

Baby Rose what are you doing?#USWNT pic.twitter.com/UVQeEohuHW — Alex Morgan Brian 🍵 (@AcheleBaby) July 8, 2019

The thing about Kelley is that you can't say if that's the concussion or just Kelley being Kelley#USWNT pic.twitter.com/CkOuEKeWFC — Alex Morgan Brian 🍵 (@AcheleBaby) July 7, 2019

On multiple occasions the ladies got to singing about the four stars on their shirt -- each of them representing a World Cup title for the Americans.

One more time: WE GOT FOUR STARS ON OUR SHIRT#USWNT pic.twitter.com/tRYsium049 — Alex Morgan Brian 🍵 (@AcheleBaby) July 7, 2019

It's probably a good bet that the party will resume in the coming days -- the team will be honored with a parade through New York City on Wednesday -- and it's certainly deserved for the showing that Team USA delivered on the world's stage.