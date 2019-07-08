LOOK: USWNT parties hard after securing second straight World Cup title
These Americans know how to celebrate
The United States Women's National Team knows a thing or two (or 13) about celebrating. With their dominance in this year's World Cup came plenty of celebrating, but the women clearly saved their best for last.
After Sunday's 2-0 win over Netherlands in the final, they were clearly ready to party..,and why not? Back-to-back World Cup titles is an accomplishment worth celebrating as hard as you want, and the American ladies went pretty hard.
The postgame locker room scene was quite a fun one, as it featured plenty of booze, a healthy bit of dancing (including twerking) and, of course, some "We Are The Champions."
Here's a look at some of the footage captured inside the locker room.
After leaving the stadium, the party continued as the team headed to a spot in France, where they climbed on top of the bar and continued to live it up.
On multiple occasions the ladies got to singing about the four stars on their shirt -- each of them representing a World Cup title for the Americans.
It's probably a good bet that the party will resume in the coming days -- the team will be honored with a parade through New York City on Wednesday -- and it's certainly deserved for the showing that Team USA delivered on the world's stage.
