LOOK: USWNT's Jessica McDonald shares emotional reunion with son at Women's World Cup

Jessica McDonald still has two days until the U.S. women's national team takes on France in the 2019 Women's World Cup quarterfinal, but she got an early taste of victory on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old USWNT forward has not been shy about talking up her off-field life, particularly her family, during the Americans' tournament run, especially because she's "one of only a few mothers among the 552-player field," per the San Francisco Chronicle. So it was no surprise to see an outburst of emotion in her anticipated reunion with Jeremiah, her 7-year-old son, ahead of Friday's match against France.

Separated for the start of McDonald's World Cup tour, Jeremiah traveled to France this week in order to not only watch the latter stages of USWNT's action but spend some time with his mom, and the two couldn't help but embrace -- after some giddy screams and a giant hug from Jeremiah -- when they first saw each other overseas on Wednesday.

"He doesn't fully understand," McDonald said of her son coming to the World Cup, per the Chronicle, "but at least he's at an age right now where he's actually going to remember this. He's going to look back and be like, 'Wow, I was there. Wow, my mom actually is cool -- like she said.'"

As USWNT's website notes, McDonald has played for nine different professional soccer teams -- the Chicago Red Stars, SC Herford, Melbourne Victory FC, the Seattle Reign, the Portland Thorns, the Houston Dash, and the North Carolina Courage -- over the last 10 years, often stretching the limits of her family life. But she's long sought a USWNT role in order to make her family proud.

"I wanted to be able to tell my son Jeremiah that I went for it," she said.