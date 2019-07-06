Megan Rapinoe injury update: USWNT star returns for Women's World Cup final vs. Netherlands
Rapinoe missed the semifinals vs. England
Megan Rapinoe will be on the field when the United States women's national team goes for its second straight World Cup title on Sunday against the Netherlands. The American star was held out of the semifinals against England due to a hamstring injury, but Rapinoe was in Jill Ellis' starting lineup and will be wearing the captain's armband on Sunday in Lyon, France.
Rapinoe said it was a "minor strain" to her hamstring and consistently said she expected to play leading up to the game.
"It was very minor to begin with," she told Fox Sports on Wednesday. "...Keeps getting better every day. I expect to be ready for the final."
Having Rapinoe back is obviously a big boost for the U.S. as she's been electric in the biggest of moments. Rapinoe scored two goals against both Spain in the round of 16 (both on penalty kicks) and France in the quarterfinals. She entered the round tied for the Golden Boot lead with five goals at the tournament but now trails teammate Alex Morgan and England's Ellen White, who both scored in the semifinals.
