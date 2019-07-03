Megan Rapinoe injury update: USWNT star updates status for 2019 World Cup final after win vs. England

The United States women's national team's dream continues thanks to a 2-1 win over England on Tuesday that put the Americans into Sunday's final against either the Netherlands or Sweden. And they did it without star attacker Megan Rapinoe, who had scored every goal for the team in the knockout stage heading into the semifinals. A hamstring injury kept Rapinoe from playing against the Lionesses and she also did not warm up with her teammates.

Christen Press started in her place and scored the opening goal, with Alex Morgan getting the winner.

Rapinoe referred to the injury as a "minor strain" and said she picked it up late in the quarterfinal win over France. The veteran star added that she is day-to-day and thinks she'll be ready to go in Sunday's final.

"I feel like I'll be ready for the final," Rapinoe told the Fox Sports broadcast after the game.

Having her back would obviously be a big boost for the U.S. as she's been electric in the biggest of moments. If she can't go, the U.S. has already proved it can do it with out her, but in what could be her last World Cup game, the expectation is for her to do whatever it takes to get on the field.

Rapinoe scored two goals against both Spain in the round of 16 (both on penalty kicks) and France in the quarterfinals. She entered the round tied for the Golden Boot lead with five goals at the tournament but now trails teammate Alex Morgan and England's Ellen White, who both scored in the semifinals.

You can see Sunday's final at 11 a.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free).