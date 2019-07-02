Megan Rapinoe's girlfriend Sue Bird outspoken on World Cup star's pink hair, equal pay for U.S. women's team

Sue Bird may not be taking the WNBA court in 2019, but that doesn't she mean she's going to stay quiet on the sidelines.

The longtime Seattle Storm star penned a column for The Players' Tribune on Tuesday, hours before the U.S. women's national team takes on England for a shot at a third straight Women's World Cup final appearance -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free). In it, Bird sounded off on everything from her girlfriend and USWNT star Megan Rapinoe's hair color to the team's fight with U.S. Soccer for equal pay and treatment and more.

Rapinoe, who's been in a relationship with Bird since 2017, was the center of the WNBA star's discussion, with Bird praising the USWNT veteran's goal-scoring -- and celebration -- prowess at this year's Women's World Cup. But Bird also revealed that she wasn't initially a fan of one of Rapinoe's new signature look: her pinkish-purple-dyed hairstyle.

Sue Bird was initially not a big fan of Megan Rapinoe's new hairstyle. Getty Images

"I'm actually just going to say this out loud, and put it all the way out there, since the Players' Tribune is a space for honesty (plus there's this whole Atlantic Ocean between us)," Bird wrote. "The hair? I was against it ... My feeling was -- you're going to the World Cup! To do great things! And hopefully, if all goes well, you're going to be memorialized in all of these pictures that will be around for ... ever!"

Rapinoe, it turns out, heard Bird's pleas but decided to go pink anyway.

"Megan was just, like, 'Nope. World Cup. Pink hair. I'm in. Let's get it.'" Bird said. "She got it colored the day before she left, without a care in the freaking world. I mean... if you were ever wondering what the Rapinoe Lifestyle was about, that's it, truly."

Bird never shared a different opinion when it came to the USWNT seeking equal pay from the U.S. Soccer Federation, however. As she explained in her column, she is 100-percent behind the Americans' fight to be treated the same as the U.S. men's national team -- and thinks anyone with a different opinion needs to recheck their stance.

If you're not on the right side of this fight, and advocating fiercely for equal pay -- whether it's in soccer, or basketball, or in any other industry, and across every intersectional boundary -- then I just straight-up feel bad for you. Because you're sad, and wrong, and going down.

The winner of Tuesday's semifinal will advance to the Women's World Cup final on Sunday in Lyon, France.