Mexico at the 2018 World Cup: Schedule, scores, how to watch Chicharito, TV and live stream, players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Mexico finished first in CONCACAF qualifying and hope to once again impress at the World Cup with some young talent looking to set the tone, mixed in with some cup veterans. El Tri has made it out of the group stage in every World Cup it has participated in since 1986 (seven cups - was banned from 1990 World Cup), and it plans to do the same this time but faces a challenging group that may be the best from top to bottom.

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 16

Best finish: Quarterfinals in 1970 and 1986.

Last World Cup: Round of 16

Matches

June 16 - vs. Germany at 11 a.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

June 23 - vs. South Korea at 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

June 27 - vs. Sweden at 10 a.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Roster

Mexico tends do to well during the group stage. Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul).

Defenders: Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Diego Reyes (Porto), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Edson Alvarez (America), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Miguel Layun (Sevilla).

Midfielders: Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Hector Herrera (Porto), Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Giovani Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (West Ham), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Oribe Peralta (America), Jesus Manuel Corona (Porto), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).

Best Player

Hirving Lozano. The former Pachuca man and now PSV star is attracting interest from the Premier League and La Liga and rightfully saw. "Chucky" may be just 22, but he's an established budding star who has the potential to score a big summer move with a great showing. He's a fine winger who has speed, controls the ball really well and can produce consistently in attack.

Player to watch

Carlos Vela. He fell off the map a bit with his feud with the Mexico FA, but now that he's back, it's a big plus for this team because he's been killing it at Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer. Vela scored seven goals in his first 11 matches for the MLS new boys and he's looked good doing it. He is healthy, confident and ready to go, and with him on one side and Lozano on the other, Mexico's in good shape in the final third.

Outlook

Similar to how Germany always seems to make it to the semifinals, Mexico always seems to make it at least to the Round of 16. One has to wonder what 39-year-old Rafa Marquez's role will be, and if it is anytihng other than locker room leader, he'll be an easy, slow target for attackers. This Mexican team has some serious quality, especially in the final third, but a tricky group could mean a group stage exit. They should finish second in their group though, but South Korea could cause this time some trouble. Expect them to be among the final 16.