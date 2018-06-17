Mexico shocks Germany at 2018 World Cup, and Twitter has jokes and memes to celebrate

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Mexico delivered the first major upset of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday when it topped Germany, the defending champions, thanks to stellar defense from Guillermo Ochoa and a career-defining goal from Hirving Lozano.

It was no surprise, then, that Twitter absolutely erupted amid Germany's defeat, which pins the reigning No. 1 team into a corner with South Korea and Sweden on deck. With everything from border-wall zingers to celebrities offering to order celebratory tequila, social media was abuzz upon learning that Mexico had pulled off the Cup's most epic victory thus far:

Mexico is building a wall and so far Germany is paying for it. — Mitchell Prothero (@mitchprothero) June 17, 2018

Mexico 1 - Germany 0 ⚽️ Tequila shots on me !!! — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 17, 2018

EVERY MEXICAN AFTER SEEING MEXICO WIN GERMANY !! pic.twitter.com/7Wq4kBvQJ4 — #999 (@Whos_Miguel) June 17, 2018

Mexico about Germany: Is this your champion? pic.twitter.com/1bXkAcotnO — love myself (@jardinsdhiver) June 17, 2018