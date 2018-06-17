Mexico shocks Germany at 2018 World Cup, and Twitter has jokes and memes to celebrate
Social media lit up after the defending champions were downed by Mexico in the World Cup
Mexico delivered the first major upset of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday when it topped Germany, the defending champions, thanks to stellar defense from Guillermo Ochoa and a career-defining goal from Hirving Lozano.
It was no surprise, then, that Twitter absolutely erupted amid Germany's defeat, which pins the reigning No. 1 team into a corner with South Korea and Sweden on deck. With everything from border-wall zingers to celebrities offering to order celebratory tequila, social media was abuzz upon learning that Mexico had pulled off the Cup's most epic victory thus far:
