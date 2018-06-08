Mexico vs. Denmark live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 warm-up on TV and online

The Mexico national team plays its final World Cup tune-up match on Saturday when it visits Denmark in Copenhagen for a friendly.

The match is set for Brondby Stadion and features El Tri who is in Group F at the World Cup with Germany, Sweden and South Korea, taking on a team that will play in Group C alongside France, Peru and Australia.

This is Mexico's first match since some players were caught partying after beating Scotland in a friendly last week. But the team's general secretary said no players will be punished.

As for Denmark, the Danes are hoping El Tri's possession and speedy play gives them a taste of what they may see in their opener against Peru on June 16. Mexico opens up against Germany the following day.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Copenhagen, Denmark

TV: Univision Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Mexico and Denmark both take it a bit easy, make plenty of changes and provides fans some goals before the tournament.

Mexico 2, Denmark 2.