Mexico vs. Denmark live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 warm-up on TV and online
Both teams will play in this summer's World Cup
The Mexico national team plays its final World Cup tune-up match on Saturday when it visits Denmark in Copenhagen for a friendly.
The match is set for Brondby Stadion and features El Tri who is in Group F at the World Cup with Germany, Sweden and South Korea, taking on a team that will play in Group C alongside France, Peru and Australia.
This is Mexico's first match since some players were caught partying after beating Scotland in a friendly last week. But the team's general secretary said no players will be punished.
As for Denmark, the Danes are hoping El Tri's possession and speedy play gives them a taste of what they may see in their opener against Peru on June 16. Mexico opens up against Germany the following day.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
TV: Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Mexico and Denmark both take it a bit easy, make plenty of changes and provides fans some goals before the tournament.
Mexico 2, Denmark 2.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
France vs. USA preview
It's a final send-off for France and a big chance for the young Americans
-
Young World Cup breakout stars to watch
There is a lot of young talent, but here are five guys you'll soon learn plenty about
-
Watch World Cup in English and Spanish
Here's what to know if you want to watch in English or Spanish
-
Report: World Cup ref quits after probe
Adel Marwa Range won't get the chance to officiate in Russia
-
World Cup 2018 odds: Brazil the favorite
Eight countries have better odds than Euro 2016 winner Portugal
-
Your guide to picking a WC team
There will be 32 teams to choose from, but here are your best topions