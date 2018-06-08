Mexico vs. Denmark live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 warm-up on TV and online

Both teams will play in this summer's World Cup

The Mexico national team plays its final World Cup tune-up match on Saturday when it visits Denmark in Copenhagen for a friendly.

The match is set for Brondby Stadion and features El Tri who is in Group F at the World Cup with Germany, Sweden and South Korea, taking on a team that will play in Group C alongside France, Peru and Australia. 

This is Mexico's first match since some players were caught partying after beating Scotland in a friendly last week. But the team's general secretary said no players will be punished.

As for Denmark, the Danes are hoping El Tri's possession and speedy play gives them a taste of what they may see in their opener against Peru on June 16. Mexico opens up against Germany the following day.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
TV: Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Mexico and Denmark both take it a bit easy, make plenty of changes and provides fans some goals before the tournament.
Mexico 2, Denmark 2. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES