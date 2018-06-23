Mexico vs. South Korea final score, recap: Vela and Chicharito score, Lozano impresses in victory
El Tri is on the verge of a spot in the next round
Mexico continued to impress at the 2018 World Cup, winning its second game of the tournament on Saturday by beating South Korea 2-1. El Tri looked dominant at times and had a two-goal lead before a late goal from the Asian nation made the final score closer than the actual match was.
Carlos Vela scored in the first half on a penalty kick and Javier Hernandez doubled the score with a fine finish in the second half, as El Tri built off the win over Germany with another crucial victory that puts them a step closer to the round of 16.
A handball in the box resulted in the first goal 26 minutes in, with Vela finishing calmly from the spot:
Then on the counter 66 minutes in, the impressive Hirving Lozano found Hernandez open, and Chicharito did the rest, cutting in front of his defender and finishing for the 2-0 lead:
Son Heung-min of Tottenham got one back for South Korea in added time with a beautiful strike, but that was it:
Mexico will now have its eyes on Sweden and Germany. If Germany fails to win, Mexico locks up a spot in the round of 16.
South Korea will be eliminated if Sweden wins or draws.
Relive Mexico vs. South Korea match commentary
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
