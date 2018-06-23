Mexico vs. South Korea final score, recap: Vela and Chicharito score, Lozano impresses in victory

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Mexico continued to impress at the 2018 World Cup, winning its second game of the tournament on Saturday by beating South Korea 2-1. El Tri looked dominant at times and had a two-goal lead before a late goal from the Asian nation made the final score closer than the actual match was.

Carlos Vela scored in the first half on a penalty kick and Javier Hernandez doubled the score with a fine finish in the second half, as El Tri built off the win over Germany with another crucial victory that puts them a step closer to the round of 16.

A handball in the box resulted in the first goal 26 minutes in, with Vela finishing calmly from the spot:

Carlos Vela puts Mexico ahead!#ElTri is awarded a penalty after a handball in the box and Vela puts it away! pic.twitter.com/tv8QEZvLWL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

Then on the counter 66 minutes in, the impressive Hirving Lozano found Hernandez open, and Chicharito did the rest, cutting in front of his defender and finishing for the 2-0 lead:

CHICHARITO GETS HIS GOAL! pic.twitter.com/i6ougYi1Sc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

Son Heung-min of Tottenham got one back for South Korea in added time with a beautiful strike, but that was it:

Son pulls one back for South Korea!



Is there enough time left for an equalizer?? pic.twitter.com/yt03TdqvJa — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

Mexico will now have its eyes on Sweden and Germany. If Germany fails to win, Mexico locks up a spot in the round of 16.

South Korea will be eliminated if Sweden wins or draws.

Relive Mexico vs. South Korea match commentary

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.