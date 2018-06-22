Mexico vs. South Korea live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
El Tri can move on to the next round on Saturday if things go right
Mexico aims to continue its hot start at the 2018 World Cup when it faces South Korea on Saturday in Group F play. El Tri leads the group with three points after beating Germany 1-0, while Sweden's 1-0 win over South Korea sees them atop the group with the North American nation.
This is a big one for both. It's a must-win for South Korea if they hope to have any realistic shot, while Mexico will be through to the next round with a win and a Sweden victory over Germany.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
Where: Rostov Arena
TV: FOX and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Mexico scores in each half and puts itself on the verge of a spot in the round of 16. Mexico 2, South Korea 0.
Mexico vs. South Korea score, live updates
