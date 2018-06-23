Mexico vs. South Korea live stream info, channel, updates: How to watch El Tri at World Cup on TV, online

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Mexico aims to continue its hot start at the 2018 World Cup when it faces South Korea on Saturday in Group F play. El Tri leads the group with three points after beating Germany 1-0, while Sweden's 1-0 win over South Korea sees them atop the group with the North American nation.

This is a big one for both. It's a must-win for South Korea if they hope to have any realistic shot, while Mexico will be through to the next round with a win and a Sweden victory over Germany.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET



Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Rostov Arena



Rostov Arena TV: FOX and Telemundo



FOX and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App



Prediction

Mexico scores in each half and puts itself on the verge of a spot in the round of 16. Mexico 2, South Korea 0.

Mexico vs. South Korea score, live updates

