Mexico vs. South Korea live stream info, channel, updates: How to watch El Tri at World Cup on TV, online
El Tri could advance to the round of 16 with a win over South Korea and a Germany loss to Sweden
Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.
Mexico aims to continue its hot start at the 2018 World Cup when it faces South Korea on Saturday in Group F play. El Tri leads the group with three points after beating Germany 1-0, while Sweden's 1-0 win over South Korea sees them atop the group with the North American nation.
This is a big one for both. It's a must-win for South Korea if they hope to have any realistic shot, while Mexico will be through to the next round with a win and a Sweden victory over Germany.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
- When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Rostov Arena
- TV: FOX and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Mexico scores in each half and puts itself on the verge of a spot in the round of 16. Mexico 2, South Korea 0.
Mexico vs. South Korea score, live updates
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Where to watch WC 2018 around the world
Here are the channels showing the tournament around the world
-
Watch World Cup in English and Spanish
Here's what to know if you want to watch in English or Spanish
-
FIFA World Cup printable bracket
Germany begins its title defense of the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Russia
-
How to watch the World Cup on devices
Consider this the cord-cutter's guide to watch every single FIFA World Cup game
-
Every goal from Russia in the World Cup
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you...
-
Belgium crushes Tunisia
A win for England on Sunday means Belgium is into the round of 16 of the World Cup