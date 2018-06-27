Mexico vs. Sweden final score, recap: Sweden wins Group F, El Tri gets new life after Germany elimination

Mexico lost to Sweden 3-0 on Wednesday in its final group stage match, but thanks to Germany's shocking loss to South Korea, El Tri is through to the round of 16 as the second-place team in Group F. It what was a frantic, hectic and truly unbelievable two hours as it went from Mexico and Germany expected to advance to heartbreak for the Germans. Mexico lived out an intense final half an hour, with Germany going forward with everything it had, but a late goal from South Korea clinched a shocking upset to let Mexico go through. Had Germany won 1-0, Mexico would have been out.

It was a poor showing from Mexico, but it was enough. Sweden, on the other hand, had its best showing of the cup.

First it was Ludwig Augustinsson with the winner on 50 minutes with a lovely finish off a fortunate bounce:

Sweden take the lead on Mexico!



Augustinsson puts it away at the back post to make it 1-0 for the Swedes. pic.twitter.com/4NMRr6hbeN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

Then a penalty kick for Sweden saw Andreas Granqvist finish with class for the 2-0 lead:

Sweden take a 2-0 lead on Mexico thanks to a penalty from Granqvist! pic.twitter.com/RazgQADDlz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

Mexico's Edson Alvarez then scored an own goal to complete the dominant scoreline:

ANOTHER own goal! Sweden go up 3-0! pic.twitter.com/4nGGxZUJr5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

Mexico had 20 shots but only three on frame as they back into the knockout stage. Next up, Mexico could be facing Brazil in the round of 16 if the South Americans win Group E.

