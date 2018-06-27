Mexico vs. Sweden final score, recap: Sweden wins Group F, El Tri gets new life after Germany elimination

Sweden advances as the winner of Group F after a 3-0 win over Mexico

Mexico lost to Sweden 3-0 on Wednesday in its final group stage match, but thanks to Germany's shocking loss to South Korea, El Tri is through to the round of 16 as the second-place team in Group F. It what was a frantic, hectic and truly unbelievable two hours as it went from Mexico and Germany expected to advance to heartbreak for the Germans. Mexico lived out an intense final half an hour, with Germany going forward with everything it had, but a late goal from South Korea clinched a shocking upset to let Mexico go through. Had Germany won 1-0, Mexico would have been out.

It was a poor showing from Mexico, but it was enough. Sweden, on the other hand, had its best showing of the cup.

First it was Ludwig Augustinsson with the winner on 50 minutes with a lovely finish off a fortunate bounce:

Then a penalty kick for Sweden saw Andreas Granqvist finish with class for the 2-0 lead:

Mexico's Edson Alvarez then scored an own goal to complete the dominant scoreline:

Mexico had 20 shots but only three on frame as they back into the knockout stage. Next up, Mexico could be facing Brazil in the round of 16 if the South Americans win Group E. 

Relive commentary from Wednesday's Mexico vs. Sweden match

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES