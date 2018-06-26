Mexico vs. Sweden live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Mexico can win Group F on Wednesday, but it can also be eliminated. In what's set to be a wild day of World Cup action, El Tri will play against Sweden in the final match of the group stage, with a draw being enough to go through and win the group. But eyes will also be on the Germany vs. South Korea match, because if Germany fails to win, Mexico is guaranteed a spot in the next round.

The teams have no new major injuries and are expected to be close to full strength.

How to watch Mexico vs. Sweden

When: Thursday at 10 a.m. ET

Where: Ekaterinburg Arena

TV: Fox and Telemundo

Mexico vs. Sweden prediction

Mexico gets another win to finish in first place in the group with nine points, with Hirving Lozano shining once again. Mexico 2, Sweden 1.

