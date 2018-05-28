Mexico vs. Wales live stream info, TV channel: How to watch El Tri on TV, stream online
It's a World Cup warm-up for Juan Carlos Osorio's side
The Mexico national team plays its first World Cup tune-up on Saturday in California when it hosts Wales in an international friendly.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
TV: FS1 and Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
It's a chance for fringe starting XI players to fight for their spot, and for the stars of the team to show they area ready for the World Cup. This will be against a Garth Bale-less Wales team though, so the level of competition won't be that high.
Prediction
Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio makes plenty of changes, tries out some guys in different positions and takes home a victory where El Tri shows some nice flashes. Mexico 3, Wales 0.
