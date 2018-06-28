Michy Batshuayi blasts himself in the face after Belgium's World Cup goal vs. England

Michy Batshuayi's attempt to celebrate Belgium's lone goal against England in Thursday's World Cup match may have been harmless, but his execution was not.

The 24-year-old winger, who also plays for Chelsea FC in the Premier League, took the ball after Adnan Januzaj put his team on top with Thursday's deciding score and tried to unleash his own celebratory boot into the back of the net. Things went awry, however, as soon as the ball left The Batsman's foot, clanging off the post and directly into his own face.

If only those giant, white net poles didn't exist, Batshuayi might've been able to celebrate in peace.