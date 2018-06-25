Morocco scores, results: World Cup ends with dramatic draw against Spain

The 2018 World Cup is underway. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Morocco's time in the 2018 World Cup is over, but it did draw with its neighbor Spain in the final match of Group B play. Morocco finished with one point in the standings, but it can certainly take pride in its final match. In a group that has Spain and Portugal -- not to mention the surprising Iran -- Morocco was always going to struggle. However, it played a terrific last match against Spain.

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 5

Best finish: Round of 16, 1986

Last World Cup: 1998

Matches

Friday, June 15: Iran 1, Morocco 0

Wednesday, June 20: Portugal 1, Morocco 0

Monday, June 25: Morocco 2, Spain 2

Roster

Morocco faces a tricky group but is hopeful of an upset. Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Numancia), Yassine Bounou (Girona), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (Ittihad Tanger)

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus), Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Manuel Da Costa (Basaksehir), Badr Benoun (Raja Casablanca), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid), Hamza Mendyl (Lille, France)

Midfielders: M'bark Boussoufa (Al Jazira), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray), Faycal Fajr (Getafe), Amine Harit (Schalke)

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Malatyaspor), Aziz Bouhaddouz (St. Pauli), Ayoub El Kaabi (Renaissance Berkane), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes), Mehdi Carcela (Standard de Liege), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax)

Best Player

Medhi Benatia. The Juventus defender is the captain and a veteran of this team, guiding the team to its first World Cup in 20 years. He's strong, talented and demanding at the back. He can make stops that can change games and is also a valid option in attack of set pieces when it comes to heading the ball.

Player to watch

Young 24-year-old forward Ayoub El Kaabi. He's got 10 goals in eight caps and has been a bright spot on this team entering the tournament. He's been a prolific scorer for the two clubs he has played for. Currently at Moroccan club RS Berkane, he has 21 goals in 38 matches for them. He made his international debut at the Africa Nations Championship in January.

