Morocco scores, results: World Cup ends with dramatic draw against Spain
Morocco leaves the World Cup after a draw with Spain
The 2018 World Cup is underway. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.
Morocco's time in the 2018 World Cup is over, but it did draw with its neighbor Spain in the final match of Group B play. Morocco finished with one point in the standings, but it can certainly take pride in its final match. In a group that has Spain and Portugal -- not to mention the surprising Iran -- Morocco was always going to struggle. However, it played a terrific last match against Spain.
Competition history
World Cup appearances: 5
Best finish: Round of 16, 1986
Last World Cup: 1998
Matches
Friday, June 15: Iran 1, Morocco 0
Wednesday, June 20: Portugal 1, Morocco 0
Monday, June 25: Morocco 2, Spain 2
Roster
Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Numancia), Yassine Bounou (Girona), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (Ittihad Tanger)
Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus), Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Manuel Da Costa (Basaksehir), Badr Benoun (Raja Casablanca), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid), Hamza Mendyl (Lille, France)
Midfielders: M'bark Boussoufa (Al Jazira), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray), Faycal Fajr (Getafe), Amine Harit (Schalke)
Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Malatyaspor), Aziz Bouhaddouz (St. Pauli), Ayoub El Kaabi (Renaissance Berkane), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes), Mehdi Carcela (Standard de Liege), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax)
Best Player
Medhi Benatia. The Juventus defender is the captain and a veteran of this team, guiding the team to its first World Cup in 20 years. He's strong, talented and demanding at the back. He can make stops that can change games and is also a valid option in attack of set pieces when it comes to heading the ball.
Player to watch
Young 24-year-old forward Ayoub El Kaabi. He's got 10 goals in eight caps and has been a bright spot on this team entering the tournament. He's been a prolific scorer for the two clubs he has played for. Currently at Moroccan club RS Berkane, he has 21 goals in 38 matches for them. He made his international debut at the Africa Nations Championship in January.
For a complete calendar of World Cup matches in Spanish, visit our sister site, CNET.com.
-
Spain struggles, still wins Group A
Spain has Iran and a VAR decision late in the game to thank for winning the group
-
Portugal draws Iran, finishes second
Iran is eliminated as a result, while Portugal will move on to face Russia
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
-
World Cup: Iceland vs. Croatia top picks
European soccer expert picks Tuesday's 2018 World Cup game
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...
-
Every goal from Russia in the World Cup
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you...