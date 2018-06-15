Morocco vs. Iran final score: 95th-minute own goal gives Iran its second win ever at World Cup
This was the most painful way to lose a game for Morocco
An own goal in the 95th minute saw Iran beat Morocco 1-0 on Friday in Group B play at the 2018 World Cup. In the opener for both teams, the match looked destined for a draw in what was an entertaining and open game, but Aziz Bouhaddouz came on in the second half, tried to defend a late set piece and headed it into his own net:
Absolutely heartbreaking for Morocco. They deserved a point and maybe more, but they were wasteful in front of goal and paid for it in the end. And as a result, they are likely to be eliminated from the World Cup with Spain and Portugal still left on the slate. Meanwhile, Iran has its second win in World Cup history, and first since beating the United States in 1998. One more win over either Spain or Portugal and they'll likely be through to the knockout stage for the first time ever.
