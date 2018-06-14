Morocco vs. Iran live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Morocco and Iran open up Group B play at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday, playing in the second match on the second day of the tournament. The match will be played in Saint Petersburg, and there are three valuable points on the line and tons of pressure.

In Group B with Spain and Portugal, this is a match both teams feel like they have to have. A draw, and both are in trouble, but the winner will at least have a shot to spring an upset and move on to the round of 16. It's the most likely win in the group stage for both, and stakes are high.

Both teams enter the match healthy and with confidence, but Morocco has been the most impressive as of late. The team hasn't lost a game in a year, a 1-0 result to Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations. Since then, they've played 17 matches, winning 13 of them including results over Egypt, Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations final and more. They've also got a friendly win over fellow World Cup participant Serbia in March. It's safe to say, Morocco is the favorite here based on recent form.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction. And be sure to return about a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch Morocco vs. Iran

When: Friday at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Stadion Krestovskyi in Saint Petersburg

TV: Fox and Telemundo

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

SportsLine odds

Prediction

Morocco's strong central defense, led by Medhi Benatia, holds Iran without a goal and a late strike from the African nation gives them the three points. Morocco 1, Iran 0.

