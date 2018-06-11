Morocco World Cup 2018 preview: Complete squad, TV and stream schedule, players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Morocco returns to the World Cup in 2018, 20 years after its last appearance. Led by former Ivory Coast boss Kerve Renard, the African nation boasts a physical defense, a team that prides itself on teamwork and a hunger to make a name for themselves on the biggest stage. In Group B with Spain, Portugal and Iran, they are going to need a huge upset to get through.

Morocco faces a tricky group but is hopeful of an upset. Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances:

Best finish: Round of 16, 1986

Last World Cup: 1998

Group B





GP W D L GD PTS Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 15 - vs. Iran at 11 a.m. ET on FOX

June 20 - vs. Portugal at 8 a.m. ET on FS1

June 25 - vs. Spain at 2 p.m. ET on FOX/FS1

Roster

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Numancia), Yassine Bounou (Girona), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (Ittihad Tanger)

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus), Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Manuel Da Costa (Basaksehir), Badr Benoun (Raja Casablanca), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid), Hamza Mendyl (Lille, France)

Midfielders: M'bark Boussoufa (Al Jazira), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray), Faycal Fajr (Getafe), Amine Harit (Schalke)

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Malatyaspor), Aziz Bouhaddouz (St. Pauli), Ayoub El Kaabi (Renaissance Berkane), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes), Mehdi Carcela (Standard de Liege), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax)

Best Player

Medhi Benatia. The Juventus defender is the captain and a veteran of this team, guiding the team to its first World Cup in 20 years. He's strong, talented and demanding at the back. He can make stops that can change games and is also a valid option in attack of set pieces when it comes to heading the ball.

Player to watch

Young 24-year-old forward Ayoub El Kaabi. He's got 10 goals in eight caps and has been a bright spot on this team entering the tournament. He's been a prolific scorer for the two clubs he has played for. Currently at Moroccan club RS Berkane, he has 21 goals in 38 matches for them. He made his international debut at the Africa Nations Championship in January.

Outlook

You just have to feel like Morocco and Iran are both doomed being in a group with Spain and Portugal. They are two of the most talented teams and favorites to go really far. If Morocco wants to have a chance, it's going to have to get at least five points, meaning beating Iran and drawing Spain and Portugal. But that feels really unlikely. You never know in the World Cup, and anything can happen. But what seems most likely to happen is they play three matches and then head home. If they can be ultra-defensive and limit mistakes, they'll have a small shot.